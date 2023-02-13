Every day was a first for Willie Bloomquist in 2022. First win, first loss, first ejection. The Arizona State skipper’s one year trial at the helm of his alma mater featured as many tribulations as triumphs, if not more. The training wheels are off as the calendar turns to February, and with first pitch, just days away, don’t expect the same grace period. It’s winning time in Tempe.





I came up with eight predictions for Sun Devil baseball in 2023. Some bold, some layups, all with a relatively equal chance to come true. I’m all about accountability, so I’ve tried to put some skin in the game where I could. Be nice, please.





Owen Stevenson will be Arizona State’s most consistent starting pitcher from wire to wire.





I’m starting off with this take because it’s one of my bolder ones. What about Ross Dunn, who is unquestionably the most accomplished pitcher on the roster? And Khristian Curtis, who could throw a bullpen this week at Scottsdale Stadium when MLB pitchers and catchers report and look the part? Those guys are phenomenal pitchers, and if all goes according to plan will anchor Arizona State’s pitching staff to a 35-win season and into the postseason. Things rarely go as planned. I think Dunn and Curtis will have really good years, but Curtis is coming off of Tommy John, and Dunn hasn’t been completely healthy since he arrived at ASU (he is full go now but with a short leash this weekend.) Owen Stevenson provides stability. He tossed 70 innings for USF last year in 11 starts. He’s put on a ton of muscle and now flexes a fastball that runs up to 96. His wipeout slider had his teammates looking like little leaguers at times during Friday night’s scrimmage.





I think ASU will have three very good starting pitchers this season. In case there are bumps in the road with the starting rotation, Stevenson will be trusted to anchor the group, whether he’s starting games or cleaning up in long relief.





If I’m wrong about this one, no one will be upset with me because it means Dunn and Curtis were elite, as advertised.





Isaiah Jackson will be the Pac-12 freshman of the year.





In the fall and earlier this winter, I was hesitant to place such an expectation on Jackson, given his age and lack of experience. In observing scrimmages and talking to coaches, teammates, and Isaiah himself, I’ve decided putting any kind of leash on this kid before he takes the field could be more foolish than expecting such an honor. Jackson is a bona fide five-tool player and the clear headliner of Bloomquist’s 2022 class, which is as deep as any ASU freshman group in recent years. He hits for power, hits for average, defends at a high level, and has an arm that makes you wonder just what it might look like if he were to get on the mound. The home run numbers won’t be like those of Spencer Torkelson’s freshman year or Ethan Long’s ludicrous freshman May, but the body of work will be enough to earn him freshman of the year honors. Look for a fast start, as Jackson will enjoy some lineup protection in non-conference before word of his prowess at the plate reaches opposing pitching coaches.





“It’s hitting me a little bit right now,” Jackson said on Friday. “I’m not nervous yet, but on Friday, when I step in the box for the first time, I might be shaking.” He’s human.





Nick McLain will match the offensive production of his brother.





That’s a high bar, right? It’s attainable for sophomore transfer outfielder Nick McLain. He was one of the centerpieces of UCLA’s No. 1 2021 recruiting class, but a back injury kept him from getting on the field much as a freshman for the Bruins. That elite ability that runs in his family is still there, and it’s going to be unleashed this season. Last season, Nick’s older brother Sean was ASU’s shortstop and anchored a lineup that dealt with attrition all season long. He batted .333 and drove in 34 runs. Both of those tallies should be realistic goals for Nick, but where he can really outshine his older brother is in the long ball category. Sean belted just three homers last year; Nick can easily hit 10+. He’s battling a wrist issue at the moment that may impact his status for the opening series, but it’s not serious. He’ll be the everyday center fielder and one of the best at that position in the conference.





“They don’t really phase me,” McLain smiled when asked if he feels pressure from his brothers. “I’m just excited to be playing consistent baseball again. Focusing on myself.”





Leave the fraternal comparisons to me. If I’m wrong here, I’ll let Sean choose a Dodger cap for me to dawn for a day this summer.





Ethan Long will hit 17 home runs, bat .318, be named to the Pac-12 first team, and be a finalist for conference player of the year. (Braden Montgomery exists, unfortunately.)





Long holds himself with much more measured confidence this season. He’s unbothered, frankly, by outside noise that once dictated his approach. More tangibly, he’s healthy. After a wrist injury hampered his sophomore season last year, he emerged with a quicker swing, a more disciplined eye, and the same killer mentality that made him a superstar in Tempe two years ago. Long’s been tearing the cover off the ball so far in early practices, something he attributes to simply seeing the ball better than he ever has.





“I’ve told the coaching staff, it feels different in a really good way right now,” Long explained. “Seeing college pitching for three years now has made it a lot easier. I’m an older guy now, just understanding things. Really ready to get rolling.”





Long saying that he’s more locked in at the plate than he ever has been should be a terrifying reality for opposing pitchers. Of course, the numbers I mentioned above are estimated, but I’ll take my victory lap if he ballparks those tallies. I’ll claim to be right if he exceeds them too.





Luke Keaschall will struggle out of the gate before heating up and becoming one of the top three hitters on the team.





Keaschall is the closest thing to a baseball machine that this program has. He wakes up, drives to Muni, and stays until the work is done. In the fall, I asked him what his favorite parts of Tempe have been so far. “I really only go to my apartment and the field,” was his reply. Bloomquist and the staff don’t have to worry about distractions for this kid. He is, however, getting a lot of well-deserved preseason hype, which is new for him. His breakout 2022 season wasn’t anticipated on a national or regional stage. He played in every game for the Orleans Firebirds in Cape Cod this summer, earning an all-star bid and furthering his case as a top-five-round talent in this year’s draft. With some talented arms on the docket for ASU early, I See Keaschall dealing with a slow start in February before really turning it on and fulfilling those lofty expectations throughout the season. A little adversity never hurts. He’ll handle it well.





Last season I predicted Conor Davis would start slow before heating up, and he hit a 400-foot bomb in his first at-bat. I’m just trying to help Keasch out here.





The bullpen will struggle early as roles are solidified. This will improve and become a strength by mid-season.





Last season, Willie Bloomquist and Sam Peraza lamented the team’s inability to identify a consistent path to the ninth inning. With improved depth this season, those roles should be easier to find, but not without turbulence in the early part of the season. Christian Bodlovich and Brock Peery were big innings guys who are back this season, but Nolan Lebamoff, Timmy Manning, and Jesse Wainscott figure to be in the mix in a big way. Wainscott was a late addition to the roster, one that might pay dividends. He’s a hard-throwing right-hander with a beautiful breaking ball and solid change-up. Brock Peery is the incumbent closer, but that role will be Wainscott’s by mid-March. The bullpen is a variable that can keep this talented roster from reaching postseason potential. If handled correctly, it can be an asset that elevates it.





If I’m wrong about the slow start in the pen, no one will notice because it will be such a nice change of pace.





True freshmen Luke Hill and Nu’u Contrades will both be mainstays in the starting lineup by April.





They’re already slotted to be in these roles later this week, but expect some shuffling during the first few weeks as is customary. Contrades has been a wizard defensively at third base and his bat has been good enough to solidify that role. Hill has soared past transfer infielder Drake Varnado on the depth chart and could start at short on Friday night. Both will be tested early with opportunities to drive in runs in the bottom half of the order. They’ll go through the ups and downs that naturally come with consistent reps as freshmen, but both will emerge and occupy the left side of the infield not just for this season but as a tandem for the duration of their time in maroon and gold.





Let’s get into the numbers. This is where I put my reputation on the line. Make me look good boys!





Overall record: 34-22

Pac-12 record: 18-12





ASU will finish fourth in the Pac-12, behind Stanford, UCLA, and Arizona. They’ll be a game worse than the Wildcats but two games better than the Oregon State Beavers. ASU wins two games in Scottsdale before falling in the semi-finals of the conference tournament. The Sun Devils are firmly in the field of 64, fitting in somewhere between 25 and 30 as a low 2-seed in a high-profile regional in the south. They’ll make noise in that regional, but the SEC host will emerge from battle, keeping ASU from the supers in Willie Bloomquist’s second season. If ASU makes it to a super, I’ll print out this paragraph and eat it. The buck stops here!

Floor: 6th in Pac, win one in Scottsdale, make the tournament as four seed.

Ceiling: Second in Pac (Stanford will sleepwalk to title), runner up in Scottsdale, host the Tempe (Phoenix?) regional