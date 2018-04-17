Following three straight road losses to the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal that dropped Arizona State baseball to 14-22 and 6-9 in Pac-12 play — the Sun Devils have now lost six in a row — head coach Tracy Smith addressed the media Tuesday afternoon at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.



Here are some of the keynotes and quotes from Smith’s Tuesday press conference:

~~~

Pitching Struggles, Late-Inning Woes

After a rough weekend in Palo Alto, Smith wasn’t shy about what stood out to him the most.

At the end of the day, he sees pitching — specifically, relief pitching — as the root of his team’s struggles. In his eyes, it’s the biggest difference between a sub-.500 record and what could have been an elite season.

“We’re two consistent arms from being a Top 15 team in the country,” he said. “Whether it be this year, or through recruiting or what, we find those six outs, I think we’re on pace to do what we said we were going to do.”

Particularly in the Sun Devils loss on Saturday, the performance of their bullpen was costly. ASU entered the eighth inning with a 4-3 advantage after seven impressive frames by starter Sam Romero. By the time the ninth rolled around, the Sun Devils trailed 11-4.

Just in that eighth inning, relief pitchers Chaz Montoya and Jake Godfrey combined to allow six runs — five earned — without recording an out. Connor Higgins ended up getting the remaining outs, but not before allowing another two runs.

“I think the biggest thing is just if I were to give a brief synopsis, the youth has played at sometimes, but it’s been our inability late in the game, kind of those last six outs, to close games out,” Smith said. “If you go back and you look at our season up to this point, we’ve been either in a position to win a lot of baseball games, or in control of a baseball game as witnessed on Saturday, and then just our not being able to get those last six outs.

Saturday wasn’t the first time ASU saw a game spiral out of control in the late innings. The Sun Devils allowed six runs in the seventh against UNLV on Apr. 10 and blew a 4-2 ninth-inning lead against Cal State Fullerton in a 7-6 loss on Apr. 3.

“It’s a problem we’ve known has been there,” he said. “It’s one of those where you’re in control of a game, and even some of those games that we’ve saved, or won late, the bullpen has been a concern. I don’t mind talking about it, because it’s pretty obvious to see that.”

Silver Linings

One of the few bright spots on the pitching staff, sophomore Alec Marsh (3-2, 2.79 ERA) has had impressive outings in each of his last two starts.

Marsh allowed just one earned run and struck out seven in 8.1 innings of a 5-1 defeat USC two weeks ago. This past Friday, in a 3-1 loss at Stanford, Marsh went for another six frames, during which he allowed just three earned runs.

“He’s having confidence in the zone, he’s throwing multiple pitches for a strike,” Smith said.

“He’s been a huge part of even allowing us a chance to win and be in a position,” he added. “He threw well enough, I thought, on Friday, and just in that game, our offense didn’t come around. And that’s going to happen on a Friday night in the Pac-12, but he did what he was supposed to do, and he competed in the zone aggressively and gave us a chance to win.”

The thing is, Marsh essentially worked his way into the opportunity to earn a starting position because of the inconsistencies among ASU’s pitchers. Between a Boyd Vander Kooi arm strain and a handful of pitchers performing below expectation, Marsh was able to pick up a couple of starts, in which he shined.

“I think it’s interesting, when you talk about him, when we’re heading in, preparing for the season, those are the guys that we’re talking about that were going to be in our ‘pen,” Smith said. “And through injury and some of the failed performances, and other things, we’ve had to bump everybody up, and that’s been the problem… we’ve just not been able to cover those innings.”

Freshman Gage Workman has also worked his way into a consistent starting position at third base and holds the second-best batting average among ASU freshman at .292. In the three-game set at Stanford, Workman picked up two more hits and two RBI.

“People forget, that’s a senior in high school,” Smith said. “That kid’s supposed to be a senior in high school and is hitting .300 in the Pac-12 right now, doing what he’s doing. So the future is bright, not only for him but for us.”

Of course, freshman Spencer Torkelson has also continued his red-hot season, now with a nation’s-best 18 home runs to his name after adding two in Saturday’s loss at Stanford.

Three homers separate Torkelson from the next man on the list, California’s Andrew Vaughn. There’s still a lot of baseball left to be played, but Torkelson could be chasing even more history, as no freshman has ever led Division I baseball in home runs for a season.

That said, he does more than hit bombs for the Sun Devils; Torkelson leads his team in walks with 21 and is second in on-base percentage at .405. Those are the things that have especially caught Smith’s attention.

“Where he’s good is he sticks to the plan,” Smith said. “He’s not afraid to take a walk when a team’s giving him a walk, that’s what separates him. He’s not afraid to shorten up and go the other way in a situation that calls for a base hit rather than a 500-foot home run. That’s the stuff that makes him special.”

Job Security, Future Outlook

Despite having dropped 10 of 12 games since reaching the .500 mark near the end of March, Smith said his job feels relatively safe.

Smith mentioned that he’s had recent conversations with athletic director Ray Anderson, in which he’s gotten a sense that Anderson recognizes what the baseball program’s progress in certain areas, even though those improvements aren’t necessarily appearing in the win-loss record.

“I’m not worried about losing a job, that’s not even a concern,” he said. “I feel good about the direction we’re going… We have administrators that travel with us. I don’t have to speak to Ray directly, I know people that see it, it’s funny when you hear comments from coaches of teams that you play, coaches are like, ‘God, you guys are going to be really good,’ but you don’t want to hear that when you’re losing.”

“We’re going to keep moving forward,” he added. “That’s exactly our plan and what we set out to do, it’s the process that we outlined four years ago and we’re going to continue to do that.”

In terms of what that trajectory looks like, Smith mentioned the recruiting trail, both in terms of high school and junior college prospects, as a way to help fix ASU’s pitching issues for future seasons.

Given that a vast portion of the Sun Devils’ offense is comprised of freshman that have shown flashes, Smith hopes to pair those strong bats with arms of similar quality on the mound as soon as possible.

“There aren’t going to be too many lineups offensively and defensively that are going to be better than what we have,” Smith said. “We want to make sure that what we’re doing on the mound is matching that… We have to upgrade in that area, and that is what we are doing diligently now through the recruiting.”

“There are some pretty special players here,” he added. It’s hard to get that many assembled at one time,” he added. “I don’t want to waste that opportunity.”

Personnel Updates

→ Smith also broke the news that redshirt freshman pitcher Zane Strand will no longer be with the Sun Devils, due to a mutual agreement between both sides. Strand had missed most of last season after getting Tommy John surgery and only logged 1.2 innings this season in relief.

“We had suspended him indefinitely for some violation of team standard things, and then most recently, we’ve kind of mutually come to the conclusion in both parties, I think in good faith because I think Zane’s a good kid,” Smith said. “We’re going to decide to part ways at this time, and root for him and hope that he can hopefully continue his education or even his baseball career at another place, but it’s not going to be here.”

→ Smith also mentioned that Boyd Vander Kooi, who had been arguably ASU’s best pitcher before his injury, has improved to a “day-to-day” status. The expectation isn’t that he’ll be back this weekend against Utah, but it’s possible the freshman will be able to return for next weekend’s trip to Corvallis.

→ Another ASU player plagued by injury, junior infielder Jeremy McCuin had tweaked his knee back on Feb. 21 when the Sun Devils played an exhibition game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McCuin recently received surgery for it, but Smith expects him to be back sometime before the end of the current campaign.