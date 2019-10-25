Cohl Cabral used to try and accommodate the annual Southern California ticket requests from family and friends. Then the inquiries started to near 40. Knowing a lost cause when sees one, Cabral didn’t bother; his family choosing to pick up a bounty of group tickets instead.





“If I were to try and request tickets, there wouldn’t be enough for everyone else in California,” the Arizona State senior center joked.





On the days leading up to the Sun Devils annual trip to Los Angeles -- switching annually between road clashes with USC and UCLA -- the ASU locker room turns into a New York flea market, players bartering for their teammate’s tickets like they’re Gucci sunglasses.





“It’s kind of tough to get tickets,” Geordon Porter, a freshman receiver from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., said.





“I’ve been hustling for tickets,” sophomore defensive linemen Jermayne Lole (Long Beach, Calif.) said. “It’s really a competition to see who can get the most tickets.”





“I have some deals in the works,” receiver Kyle Williams (Murrieta, Calif.) said. “We’re all fighting, scrambling … it’s like gladiators in there fighting for tickets.”





“They ask me every day,” said Ryan Newsome, a Texas native with no guests attending Saturday’s UCLA game. “They’re trying to hit everybody up because there are so many Cali boys on our team. They ask me every day.”





For the 23 scholarship players that attended high school within 100 miles of the Rose Bowl, the three allotted tickets for away games don’t cut it. They started to scroll through the roster, searching for teammates who aren’t from California and, thus, likely aren’t giving away their tickets.





“I tell them right now,” coach Herm Edwards said Monday, “get this ticket thing done … Any time you go to L.A. you’re going to have to talk to half our football team.”





Perhaps the demand for tickets ahead of No. 24 ASU’s matchup with UCLA on Saturday is the perfect representation of the Sun Devils revamped presence in the Southern California recruiting scene.





Since Antonio Pierce joined Herm Edwards’s staff in December 2017, the former Long Beach Poly coach and current ASU linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator has emphasized recruiting the Golden State.





In the last two recruiting classes, the Sun Devils have secured 25 commitments from California-based recruits and transfers. ASU has set out to be a disruption to the normal cycle of the top best Southern California prospects choosing USC or UCLA.





In an effort to become the alternate destination, ASU has put an added emphasis on its games against the Trojans and Bruins. Not only is it imperative the Devils win those games for their placement in the Pac-12 South standings but also their standings amongst the top choices for L.A.’s top recruits.

“There’s a lot of hype right now of ASU in SoCal and that’s all due to AP and the guys out on the recruiting trail, the aggressive approach,” cornerback coach Tony White said.





“Next week we go out there recruiting and it would be really nice to come off a win and then be in the area and say, ‘Hey, you just saw us play, you just saw us win, let’s keep it going.’”





In ASU’s attempt to build its brand in Los Angeles, the first stage of their blueprint is simply becoming a known name, a familiar commodity that recruits are at least aware of. In January, the Sun Devils threw up six billboards along Los Angeles’ highways with the slogan “Get onboard,” and pictures of Pierce and current Sun Devils from nearby areas.





Over the top? Maybe. But ASU is trying to make a splash in an area dominated by two programs. And if the Sun Devils are diving into the Los Angeles’ water with their billboards, Pierce is the cannonball, spraying everyone in sight. If nothing else, he puts ASU on the radar.





Freshman defensive back Kejuan Markham, who committed to ASU from Long Beach Poly with his brother Keon, admitted he didn’t know anything about ASU aside from the fact that Pierce, his former high school coach was there.





“I just knew it was hot,” Markham said.





Lole, who said he has “probably eight or 10 people sending me tickets,” is another Long Beach Poly product who committed to ASU, in large part, because of Pierce.





“I feel like ASU wasn’t really involved in SoCal until AP came around, then we really started getting dudes from SoCal,” Lole said. “SoCal kids, nothing against ASU, but growing up everybody is UCLA or USC kids.”





In high school, Darien Butler was a UCLA kid. He wanted to play for his dream school, wanted to the blue and gold, to run out of the Rose Bowl tunnel a half dozen times a year.





Problem was, the Bruins weren’t interested. Neither was every other Power 5 school, most believing his 5-foot-11 stature would limit him at the next level. But Pierce coached against him at Narbonne High School. He didn’t enjoy it, didn’t like how Butler always seemed to be in the right spot making plays.





So Pierce stuck up for Butler in the recruiting process. He convinced his coaching counterparts to overlook Butler’s height, that an offer would pay dividends. Since then, Butler has started all 20 contests he’s been on campus for, earning the captain patch in his sophomore season.





He’s also a prime example of why ASU’s success against UCLA and USC is so vital.





“It’s very valuable to me because you have kids in Southern California where schools in Southern California like UCLA and USC, they miss guys who have a lot of potential,” Butler said, almost directly describing his recruiting story.





“When we go out there and beat those teams, it’s (a message to recruits) like, ‘If they miss you, we won’t.’”





That’s the message the Sun Devils want to send to the recruits flooding the Rose Bowl sidelines on Saturday. They want to be the alternate dream destination for those kids, the disruption to the normal USC- and UCLA-dominated L.A. recruiting scene.





They want the annual Southern California locker-room ticket demand to skyrocket.

