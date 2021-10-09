Badger highlights inconsistent day for ASU newcomers in win over Stanford

The young gun making the biggest impact on offense was wide receiver, Elijhah Badger. On ASU’s first offensive possession of the second quarter, the redshirt freshman had a 19-yard first down reception on third down and nine. Later in the drive, Badger took a reverse for a 22-yard touchdown run. His three touches in his ASU career have now been a 21-yard touchdown run, a 19-yard reception, and a 22-yard touchdown run.

The ASU young players did not have a considerable impact but still had a few key plays.

With the win, the No. 22 Sun Devils improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Pac-12. It is the first time ASU has started 3-0 in conference play since 2012.

Arizona State football used some trickery and a strong ground game to secure a 28-10 Pac-12 victory over Stanford (3-3, 2-2 Pac-12) on Friday at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.

“Badger all of a sudden - he looked at me, and I said I know don’t tell me,” said ASU head coach Herm Edwards. “We gave you the ball twice; he’s scored two touchdowns. … But he hadn’t caught a pass for a touchdown. They’ve been all runs, right? So I tell him you’re a runner now, not a pass catcher.”





Defense:

On defense, true freshman cornerback Tommi Hill was inserted into the game when super senior cornerback Chase Lucas left the game with a back contusion. He played a decent game with three total tackles but did allow a few long pass plays.





Another young player making a significant impact in the game on defense was 3-technique defensive tackle B.J. Green II. The true freshman, who came into the game tied for the Pac-12 lead with three sacks, did not have a sack Friday due to being held on a play where he would have had a sack in the second quarter. However, he did have a key pressure on Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee with about six minutes to go in the first half to force Stanford to punt.





A newcomer thrust into a prominent role on Friday was linebacker Eric Gentry. The true freshman had to start the game due to Kyle Soelle having to miss the first half because of a targeting penalty in the second half of ASU’s win over UCLA last week. Gentry had a solid game Friday with three total tackles and a pass breakup.





Special teams:

It was another rough day at the office for ASU true freshman punter Eddie Czaplicki. After struggling last week, he had three not-so-great punts in Friday’s game. His first punt went just 25 yards, and his second went only 36 yards. His third punt of the day was downed at the Stanford 10 yard-line but was only 34 yards.





Redshirt freshman Jean Boyd III was the standout ASU newcomer on special teams Friday. On Czaplicki’s second punt of the night, Boyd stopped Stanford returner Casey Filkins from going any further than his already solid return of 15 yards.





Other newcomers seeing playing time on Friday were true freshman tight end Jalin Conyers, redshirt freshman defensive back Macen Williams, true freshman running back George Hart III, and true freshman defensive lineman Gharin Stansbury.





True freshmen who have played more than four games and can no longer redshirt this season





Running back George Hart III





Linebacker Eric Gentry





Defensive back Tommi Hill





Defensive lineman B.J. Green II





Defensive back RJ Regan





Punter Eddie Czaplicki









True freshman who cannot play again this season if they want to redshirt









Defensive lineman Gharin Stansbury (four games played)





True freshmen who can play in more contests and still redshirt





Offensive lineman Isaia Glass (two games played)





Defensive back Isaiah Johnson (one game played)





Linebacker Jaydon Williams (zero games played)





Quarterback Finn Collins (zero games played)





Wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander (one game played)





Punter Adam Babb (zero games played)





Long snapper John Ferlmann (zero games played)





Kicker Jace Feely (zero games played)





Offensive lineman Ezra Dotson-Oyetade (zero games played)





Offensive lineman Armon Bethea (one game played)





Offensive lineman Austin Barry (one game played)





Offensive lineman Sione Veikoso (one game played)





Graduate transfer defensive lineman Travez Moore played in three games before suffering a season-ending knee injury and could be eligible for a medical redshirt.









