The last weekend of official visitors continues to pay dividends for the Sun Devils. Following the pledges of Texas wide receiver Tony Omeire, USC defensive back Xavion Alford, and Michigan State defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory, another transfer portal player who tripped to Tempe just a few days ago, 6-foot-0 180-pound Austin Peay defensive back transfer Shamari Simmons, joined the ranks at ASU.

“On my visit, this team really felt like home and like family,” Simmons said, “Even though I was visiting there for the first time. I was talking the most to the (defensive coordinator) coach Ward, and it’s like we have been talking to each other for years. He told me that when he brings in a transfer, he doesn’t bring them in to be a backup but someone who can compete for starting position. He said that first, they are gonna try me at nickel safety, but he said that I’m versatile to play corner, too, if they need me.





“I’m a player who’s fun to watch because I can bring a spark to the entire defense and does a good job communicating with my teammates to make sure we are all on the same page.”





In 2022, Simmons was an All-ASUN Conference selection who posted 63 tackles, including 2.5 tackles-for-a-loss, four pass breakups, and three interceptions. The previous year he also started in all 11 games tallying 50 tackles, ten pass breakups, and four interceptions.





Simmons, who prepped at Ashland (Ala.) Clay Central High School went on to play Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, where he redshirted in 2019 and registered 20 tackles in four appearances during the Blue Dragons’ 2020-21 NJCAA National Championship season.





One of the biggest factors that aided Simmons in his decision was the friendship he had with ASU corner Ro Torrence, who is also an Alabama native.





“He told me that playing here is a great opportunity for us,” Simmons remarked, “Because we both came from a background where we had nothing, and it’s a blessing to see how everything has worked out. I’ve never best out west past my JUCO, and it was a blessing to come out on my visit and see the school.





“Coming from a small school, I know I have a lot to prove because not too many people know me. But I know that people that played against me or have seen me play do have a lot of respect for me.





Simmons, who chose ASU over UNLV, represents the 24th transfer portal for Arizona State, a figure that does top all football programs in the nation. Along with Alford, here is the second transfer player in the 2023 safety room, as the tandem is expected to battle returning starters Chris Edmonds and Jordan Clark (who mostly played nickel back last year).



