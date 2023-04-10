Austin Peay safety transfer Shamari Simmons has been of the standout newcomers in the spring. Therefore, with the news of his former Governor teammate and fellow defensive back, 5-8 180-pound Demetries Ford, joining the ranks in Tempe, it would be easy to conclude that this connection paved the way for ASU’s newest addition. Yet, that was not the case.





“Shamari told me that (ASU defensive coordinator) coach Ward and (cornerbacks) coach Carrington approached him about me,” Ford said. “So, after they came up to him, it was really a no-brainer for me. They have been recruiting me for the past two weeks. Coach Carrington is a really solid guy and very genuine. His trend is nothing but upward. Coach Ward told me that when he was at Syracuse, the best player that he coached was my size, and he said how similar I was to him. I like the plan that they have for me at ASU. The way the coaches explained my role on the team made it easy not to turn this opportunity down.





“Shamari played a big role, though. He definitely made it a much easier decision. Shamari told me that when he came in, the team embraced him, and he was given a fair shot. And then, from there, he just ran with it. That’s really all you can ask for as a player, getting a fresh shot to compete, and then the rest is on you.”





Ford prepped at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, Fla., and signed with Youngstown State. After spending three years with the Penguins, he transferred to Austin Peay. In his lone year with the Governors, he ranked second in the FCS with 1.7 passes defended per game with 19 total passes defended and 16 pass breakups – he leads the ASUN conference in all three categories. Ford also recorded 49 interception return yards on his three picks, which was tied for fourth in the ASUN. The defensive back also posted 37 tackles.





This performance earned him the Phil Steele FCS Third Team All-America and All-ASUN Conference honors. Pro Football Focus (PFF) ranked Ford the second highest-graded FCS cornerback.





“The coaches like my experience,” Ford stated, “and said that I have a dynamic factor that they feel that I can come in and be immediate impact at the corner and at the nickel (back) spot.”





Ford, who will be coming in as a grad transfer with one year to play, said that he seriously considered Georgia State and UNLV potential destinations and that both Duke and Florida State were showing interest in recent weeks. With his impressive 2022 campaign, he believes he earned a shot at playing at a higher level of competition.





“I definitely felt like I just deserved a bigger shot, period, whether it was Power Five or Group Five,” Ford remarked. “I thought I deserved a chance to showcase myself at the next level and answer all the questions that they may have about my size and playing at the FCS level. I wanted to go to the FBS level and show that I could compete against anybody.”