

The Arizona State women’s basketball team edited the script of the game in the fourth quarter to shock No. 2 Oregon on Friday.

The Sun Devils (12-4, 2-2 Pac-12) handed the Ducks (12-2, 2-1 Pac-12) just their second loss of the season. This was after No. 1 UCONN lost Thursday to Baylor giving Oregon a golden opportunity to take over the No. 1 spot when the polls come out next week.

There will be no chance of a No. 1 Oregon team just yet as ASU found its ability to finally score the ball in the fourth quarter to pull off the biggest home upset since beating No. 2 USC at the bank in 1983.

“I said going into this game that I thought that team…was possibly the best team in the country and definitely looking like a final four team,” ASU coach Charli Turner Thorne said. “Also told our team at halftime I said when you win, celebrate like you won the national championship because it means you're good enough to. So, very proud of our team…very proud of their toughness.”



The game was looking as though it was going to be a night where the Sun Devils fell short due to poor shooting, despite limiting Oregon’s offensive attack throughout the game.

Through three quarters while receiving their fair share of open looks, it seemed as though ASU could not make any of their shots. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Sun Devils were shooting just 25.5 percent from the field and were 4-22 from three.

However, the Sun Devils never let the game get out of hand with the largest Oregon lead being 13 points with 4:56 remaining in the first half. They held the Ducks to just 52 points heading to the fourth quarter, well below the pace of the nearly 90 points per game the Ducks average.

After going 4-18 from the field for the second quarter in a row, ASU trailed 52-42 going into the fourth.

In the fourth, a Satou Sabally layup extended Oregon’s lead to 56-44 with 7:58 to play which made it seem like a long shot for the Sun Devils to beat the No. 2 team in the country, especially with the way ASU had been shooting on Friday.

This was when ASU found the offense.



