ASU women’s basketball comes back to shock No. 2 Oregon, 72-66
The Arizona State women’s basketball team edited the script of the game in the fourth quarter to shock No. 2 Oregon on Friday.
The Sun Devils (12-4, 2-2 Pac-12) handed the Ducks (12-2, 2-1 Pac-12) just their second loss of the season. This was after No. 1 UCONN lost Thursday to Baylor giving Oregon a golden opportunity to take over the No. 1 spot when the polls come out next week.
There will be no chance of a No. 1 Oregon team just yet as ASU found its ability to finally score the ball in the fourth quarter to pull off the biggest home upset since beating No. 2 USC at the bank in 1983.
“I said going into this game that I thought that team…was possibly the best team in the country and definitely looking like a final four team,” ASU coach Charli Turner Thorne said. “Also told our team at halftime I said when you win, celebrate like you won the national championship because it means you're good enough to. So, very proud of our team…very proud of their toughness.”
The game was looking as though it was going to be a night where the Sun Devils fell short due to poor shooting, despite limiting Oregon’s offensive attack throughout the game.
Through three quarters while receiving their fair share of open looks, it seemed as though ASU could not make any of their shots. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Sun Devils were shooting just 25.5 percent from the field and were 4-22 from three.
However, the Sun Devils never let the game get out of hand with the largest Oregon lead being 13 points with 4:56 remaining in the first half. They held the Ducks to just 52 points heading to the fourth quarter, well below the pace of the nearly 90 points per game the Ducks average.
After going 4-18 from the field for the second quarter in a row, ASU trailed 52-42 going into the fourth.
In the fourth, a Satou Sabally layup extended Oregon’s lead to 56-44 with 7:58 to play which made it seem like a long shot for the Sun Devils to beat the No. 2 team in the country, especially with the way ASU had been shooting on Friday.
This was when ASU found the offense.
ASU went on a 14-0 run over the next 3:27 to take the lead, 58-56, with 3:57 to go in the final period. The run was sparked by four three-pointers, two from Reili Richardson and two from Robbi Ryan.
Oregon did not wither away.
The Ducks regained the lead, 60-58, with 3:07 to play before Jamie Ruden hit another ASU three-pointer to give the Sun Devils the 61-60 lead with 2:42 to play. After Sabrina Ionescu made a jumper to give the Ducks the 62-61 lead, Ruden made a layup to give the Sun Devils the 63-62 lead with 1:16 to play.
After Ionescu missed a shot on the other end, Ruden made yet another clutch shot to give ASU the 65-62 lead with 0:34 to play in the game.
After Ionescu was fouled on the other end and made two free throws, ASU led 65-64 with 0:24 to play in the game, giving Oregon no other option but to foul for the remainder of the game.
ASU capitalized on the opportunity for free points from the charity stripe, going 7-8 in the last 0:24 from the line, including 4-4 from Richardson, who began the day with a 102-degree fever.
“…I just practice my free throws a lot,” Richardson explained. “And when I do shoot free throws I put pressure on myself so when I get into these situations I can make them.”
Oregon failed to make its final two shot attempts, giving ASU the upset win, the students in attendance a chance to rush the floor to celebrate with their classmates and the players an opportunity to douse their coach with water.
“…It feels great,” Ryan stated. “I just feel really proud of our whole team. Everybody stepped up and it was a big team win…”
ASU ended up shooting 9-13 (69.2 percent) from the field and 5-6 (83.3 percent) in quarter No. 4. The 30-point quarter was the most in one quarter all season and tied for second-most in a quarter in Sun Devil history.
“…Man we could not throw a pea in the ocean in the first half,” Turner Thorne stated. “…But we just stayed with it. We played great defense. We stayed in things, we hung around…”
ASU spread the ball around offensively in the game with four players scoring in double digits.
Ryan tied her season-high with 17 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter. Ja’Tavia Tapley scored 16 points. Richardson had 12 points, 10 of which came in the fourth and was 6-6 from the free-throw line. Ruden also added 12 points off the bench, including seven-straight points in the fourth quarter.
A quiet but important contributor in the game was junior guard Bre’yanna Sanders. Forced to step in for senior Kiara Russell, who was injured in practice this week, Sanders hit a key first-half three-pointer to go along with three offensive rebounds and a steal.
“(Sanders) brings the same thing in practice, Tapley said. “So even if it shows that she doesn't get reps in game, she's ready. And she showed that.”
While Oregon shot 49.1 percent from the field in the game, ASU held the Ducks to 5-18 from the three-point line. While she scored a game-high 24 points, ASU held the reigning Wooden Award winner Ionescu to 0-4 from three.
It does not get any easier for ASU as undefeated, No. 3, Oregon State comes in on Sunday at 2 p.m. MST looking to move to No. 1 in the AP Poll on Monday.
Turner Thorne said she thinks her team will not lay an egg on Sunday and come out ready to play just as they did on Friday.
“I don't think we're going to have a thud of a game,” Turner Thorne stated. “Certainly, that's a fair question. And all coaches are going to be like, ah, don’t let up…You have this huge win, let's not let up. Hard to let up against the No. 3 team in the nation though…”