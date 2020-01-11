At this point of the season last year, the dream of making the postseason was quickly becoming a reality as Arizona State was rattling off wins while shocking the entire hockey world.





But this season, those once bountiful sweeps have been hard to come by despite the program believing it has a more well-rounded team in its fifth NCAA year.





“We’re not the same team we were last year, we still think we have a better team,” ASU coach Powers said after last Sunday’s loss to Michigan Tech resulting in a series split.





“But now we have a target on our backs because we’re a really good team, and it’s hard to sweep in college hockey. It’s so hard to do. You don’t see very many sweeps ever, and our guys are learning that the hard way.”





Sun Devil Hockey’s 11-8-3 record has them currently sitting at No. 16 in the Pairwise ahead of a weekend series at Brown in Rhode Island. Now on the bubble for a potential NCAA Tournament berth for the second-straight season, the need for a sweep against a struggling Bears team in the cellar at 3-12 (3-7 ECAC) on the season is just about a must to stay alive in the hunt.





"The good news right now is that we control our own destiny," Powers said after Tuesday’s practice. "We have 14 games in front of us, and a majority of which if we play to our capacity and potential, we should win. That's just the blunt truth. We control our destiny, and if we don't take care of business starting Saturday at Brown, then we don't deserve to even talk about going to the tournament."





ASU and Brown have only played once before in the two team’s respective histories when the Bears participated in the 2016 Desert Hockey Classic. They combined for a whopping 16 goals in an 8-8 tie, but Brown scored in extra play to advance over ASU to the championship.





Tyler Busch, Brett Gruber, and Brinson and Steenn Pasichnuk are the only Sun Devils still on the roster from that season.





These two teams are extraordinarily different heading into the weekened. Brown, coached by Brendan Whittet, skates into the series having lost seven straight hockey games with the most recent coming on Wednesday night at Boston University. ASU’s largest losing streak at any point this year has been only two.





Brown’s offense has struggled immensely, scoring just 24 times in 15 games. On the other hand, the Sun Devils have been in a groove on the attack, averaging over three goals a game for a top-20 rank in the country.





However, Brown’s power play unit is getting things done with a 22.5 percent success rate which is ranked 13th in the nation. But sophomore Justin Jallen is the only player with double-digit points (8 G, 2 A).





ASU has seven different skaters with 10-plus points, including sophomore PJ Marrocco who has the hot hand for the Sun Devils with four goals and three assists in his last five games.





Linemates James Sanchez and Johnny Walker are still two of some of the best in the country offensively. Sanchez leads the Sun Devils with 25 points, tied for sixth nationally, and Walker’s 24 is right behind tied for seventh-best.





In net, sophomore Evan DeBrouwer has been solid in the starting role for the Sun Devils with 10 wins, 2.58 goals against average, and a .915 save percentage.





At the other end, senior Gavin Nieto has been the go-to guy for the Brown Bears. Nieto has started 11 of their 15 games and holds a .904 save percentage.





ASU’s junior forward Dominic Garcia missed last weekend and will be out one more against Brown while dealing with a lower body injury that happened Dec. 22 at Nebraska Omaha. The team expects him to return against RIT next week.





“Our guys are in a good spot mentally,” Powers said. “They’re still having fun and excited to be here every day, and we got a huge weekend ahead of us on the road.”





This weekend’s games will be streamed on ESPN+, providing an opportunity for ASU to be seen nationally. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. MST on Saturday night and 2 p.m. MST on Sunday afternoon.