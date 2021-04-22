ASUDevils - ASU uses 12 pitchers, fails to drive in runs in 4-1 loss to GCU

PHOENIX - In a bizarre game where the Arizona State baseball team used 12 pitchers, the Sun Devils (20-12) could not get the timely hits and lost 4-1 to Grand Canyon (23-15-1) at GCU Ballpark.





ASU did not have trouble early in the game reaching base. With runners on, however, it was a different story. The Sun Devils stranded nine runners in the game and squandered multiple chances for a big inning.





In the top of the first inning, Hunter Jump was able to single and advance to second on a passed ball. Ethan Long could not drive him in, and ASU missed the opportunity for a key first-inning run.





With two outs In the top of the second inning, ASU loaded bases on a Joe Lampe walk. Drew Swift then struck out, keeping the score 0-0.





In the top of the third inning, Long reached on a two-out single but Jack Moss grounded out to short to end the inning.





In the bottom of the third, GCU did exactly what ASU struggled with the entire night, two-out hits. With two outs in the inning, a Cade Verdusco single plated two runs, and a Brock Burton single plated another run, and GCU took a 3-0 lead heading to the fourth.





In the top of the fourth inning, ASU finally scored with two outs on a Hunter Jump RBI single. The single loaded the bases, giving the Sun Devils a golden opportunity to tie the game or take the lead. However, Sean McLain grounded out to second base, ending the inning and leaving three more runners on base.





ASU had just one baserunner after the fourth inning, and Josh Buckley sealed GCU’s victory with a two-out, RBI single of his own in the bottom of the seventh.





ASU head coach Tracy Smith was frustrated with his team’s two-out hitting.





“The difference in the game is they got the two-out RBI, and we didn’t,” Smith said. “… I don’t think there’s much more to make other than that.”





The 12 pitchers ASU used was a strategy Smith instilled to combat ASU’s depleted pitching staff. ASU, down three key starting pitchers due to Tommy John surgery, has taxed its usual bullpen arms recently. On Wednesday, Smith inserted a mix of pitchers he uses on a typical basis and arms he has used less frequently or not at all this season in short stints to try and save arms for the weekend series at Utah.





Only starter Joe Hauser (2 1/3 innings pitched), Brock Peery (two IP), and Graham Osman (one IP) pitched over an inning. Smith used Boise State transfer Jay Baggs for the first time this season, redshirt-sophomore Blake Burzell for just the second time this season, Nick Wallerstedt for just the fourth time this season, Dom Cacchione for just the fourth time this season, and Bryce Barnett for just the third time this season. Smith also used infielder Blake Pivaroff and outfielder Kai Murphy on the mound Wednesday.





Smith was confident the strategy paid off and said the usual arms should be available this weekend.





“I think we’re in pretty good shape, and the bullpen should be rested and ready to go,” Smith stated.





ASU and Utah begin the series in Salt Lake City on Friday at 5 p.m. Arizona time.