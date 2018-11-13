ASU shows season's new identity, beats LBSU with strong defensive effort
Two weeks ago, Romello White stood near the baseline of the Weatherup Center. The redshirt sophomore forward paused for a second, trying to think of how this year’s team differs from last year’s NCAA Tournament squad that was dubbed ‘Guard U.’
His answer could have hyped up ASU’s quartet of four-star freshman. He could have mentioned the added depth … or the bigger lineup ASU can throw at opponents … or the extra athleticism and versatility the Sun Devils offer.
He chose door No. 5.
“I feel like this year, we’re more like a defensive, athletic team. We’re not so much focused on scoring like we were last year,” White said. “We’re longer, more athletic so we really focus on defense way more than we do offense. We probably will have teams scoring real low and that’s what we’re focusing on.”
Sophomore guard Remy Martin backed up his teammate’s explanation wholeheartedly.
“Our defense is .. you guys will see,” Martin told the media. “It’s been on point because we have so many athletes.”
Through two games, the notion seemed slightly flawed.
But then ASU played its best half of basketball en route to a 90-58 victory over Long Beach State and White and Martin’s comments drew some clarity. The Sun Devils had what head coach Bobby Hurley called “The best defensive performance I’ve had here as a coach.”
After looking at the numbers, it’s tough to argue.
They came down with 62 rebounds, the most put up by ASU in the Pac-12 era and double what LBSU tallied. They didn’t allow a single second-chance point. They limited LBSU to just 16 points, the least amount allowed at the half since they gave up just 13 to Cal in 2015.
Per ASU Media Relations’ research, LBSU’s .274 field goal percentage (17-62), was ASU’s best effort since it held Oregon State to .246 (14-57) on Feb. 11, 2010.
Mind you this is the same 49ers squad just three days ago shot .413 percent from the field in a road game at UCLA, a contest where they truly tested the Bruins for large stretches of the night.
“I’ve been hoping that we would get to the point where we could play defense like this, it’s always been part of what I think factors into winning completely is playing both ends of the floor at the best level you can,” Hurley said. “I’ve been feeling good about our defense in the preseason and it looked strong tonight.”
To go along with that, Long Beach State connected on just 27.9 percent of its field goals, the worst number by an ASU opponent since at least 2010.
It led to ASU jumping out to an early lead for the first time all season. After two separate 8-0 runs, it had a 22-9 lead just under midway through the first half. Then, a 9-0 run helped them cap what will likely be the Sun Devils best half of the season.
The 22-point margin (38-16) was highlighted by 20 points in the paint, 10 forced turnovers and came with just two made 3-pointers. Yeah, this isn’t last year’s team.
“We lost a lot but we gained a lot as well,” Martin, who finished with a game-high 15 points, said. “It’s definitely a different team but I love this team. Just the energy being out here … the defense is something we pride ourself on.”
Perhaps that statement is verbalized by Martin.
He was the defensive stimulant for ASU last season. His tenuous, hair-bobbing, in-your-face style of defense was a breath of fresh air from the Sun Devils as a whole. Now, it seems like there’s five Remy Martin’s on the court at all times.
“I love that because I love being aggressive and grimy,” White said. “My whole team likes to do it and I love it.”
The attitude seemed to spark the ASU offense, too. Behind seven blocks and seven steals, the Sun Devils scored 21 points off turnovers and oftentimes worked out a transition offense that put ASU in a 3-on-1 fast break.
“When we don’t focus on scoring, we tend to score off our defense,” White said. “When we get stops, we get out on the break and teams can’t stick with us. Once we get the stop, get the board and go in transition, I feel like a lot of teams won’t be able to stop us.”
Freshman guard Luguentz Dort seemed to be the main catalyst though. He scored 12 points with a majority coming after snatching one of his 12 rebounds and then turning into an Olympic sprinter and bolting to the hoop, finishing regardless of how many bodies were in his way.
“Lu, that man is a great player. He helps us so much,” Martin said. “When we play against each other in practice that’s where it starts.”
But with ASU’s versatility, every player on the court is able to grab the ball and just take off. Forward Zylan Cheatham, who forced four turnovers and racked up 12 points and nine rebounds, can block a shot and then finish on the other end.
Hurley raved about the emergence of his big-men, including White and De’Quon Lake, twin towers that were hardly on the court together last season but have flourished playing with three, sometimes four, forwards alongside them.
In the offseason, Cheatham was asked what this year’s team should be called since ‘Guard U” didn’t have quite as many guards.
“Big Guard U,” he said.
That seems to be the theme through three games. Hurley will throw in lineups that don’t feature anyone shorter than 6-foot-7 and for a few minutes, ASU will grab nearly every rebound and pound the ball down low at will.
“I just feel like we’re more athletic,” White said. “We outrebounded them by 30. We can attack them in the paint. We can play inside, out. We like to get out and run and we don’t just have to shoot 3s.
ASU made five 3-pointers Monday and won by 32.
That stat says it all. This is a new era.