Two weeks ago, Romello White stood near the baseline of the Weatherup Center. The redshirt sophomore forward paused for a second, trying to think of how this year’s team differs from last year’s NCAA Tournament squad that was dubbed ‘Guard U.’ His answer could have hyped up ASU’s quartet of four-star freshman. He could have mentioned the added depth … or the bigger lineup ASU can throw at opponents … or the extra athleticism and versatility the Sun Devils offer. He chose door No. 5. “I feel like this year, we’re more like a defensive, athletic team. We’re not so much focused on scoring like we were last year,” White said. “We’re longer, more athletic so we really focus on defense way more than we do offense. We probably will have teams scoring real low and that’s what we’re focusing on.” Sophomore guard Remy Martin backed up his teammate’s explanation wholeheartedly.

“Our defense is .. you guys will see,” Martin told the media. “It’s been on point because we have so many athletes.” Through two games, the notion seemed slightly flawed. But then ASU played its best half of basketball en route to a 90-58 victory over Long Beach State and White and Martin’s comments drew some clarity. The Sun Devils had what head coach Bobby Hurley called “The best defensive performance I’ve had here as a coach.” After looking at the numbers, it’s tough to argue. They came down with 62 rebounds, the most put up by ASU in the Pac-12 era and double what LBSU tallied. They didn’t allow a single second-chance point. They limited LBSU to just 16 points, the least amount allowed at the half since they gave up just 13 to Cal in 2015. Per ASU Media Relations’ research, LBSU’s .274 field goal percentage (17-62), was ASU’s best effort since it held Oregon State to .246 (14-57) on Feb. 11, 2010. Mind you this is the same 49ers squad just three days ago shot .413 percent from the field in a road game at UCLA, a contest where they truly tested the Bruins for large stretches of the night.