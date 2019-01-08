ASU seeking first conference road sweep under Hurley
Don’t let the 10-4 record or 22-point win over Colorado fool you, Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley still doesn’t think the Sun Devils have much to be excited about.
“It was wonderful and I think it showed that if we play a certain way, what the results could be,” Hurley said. “But you have to do that over and over again. We have not proven that yet. We have a lot of work in front of us to show that we can do that on a consistent basis.”
The Colorado win, though dominant, still leaves ASU in a less-than-ideal spot. With losses to Princeton and Utah, the Sun Devils are 54th in the KenPom rankings and 68th in the NET -- not exactly cause for celebration.
The victory over the Buffs wasn’t going to change the narrative for ASU’s season -- it knew that. But it did provide a sense of momentum and confidence that was undeniably lacking after the party in Tempe when ASU knocked off then-No. 1 Kansas on December 22.
“I feel like we were more together (in practice after the Colorado win.) Everybody was happier,” sophomore forward Romello White said. “Whenever we win and we play like that, play like we did, the whole atmosphere is great, everybody’s happy. We just have to keep playing like we did in the last game.”
That last game could be characterized as the Devils most complete. They shot 57 percent from the field, outrebounded Colorado 42-28 and racked up a season-high 24 assists. Part of that started before the game even started.
Hurley employed a new starting lineup that included Rob Edwards, Kimani Lawrence, De’Quon Lake, Zylan Cheatham, and White, using length to take care of the Buffs. Though White thinks Hurley will go with the lineup again, the ASU head coach said he’s still undecided on Tuesday.
One of the benefits of the long, athletic lineup is it allowed the Devils to play a 2-3 zone on defense. Against Colorado, they were active and aggressive towards the ball, trapping guys and not allowing the ball to go down low.
“Our length (is what makes the zone so effective.) We’re so tall,” White said. “Especially the lineup we had, everybody is like 6-5 and over so I feel like our length, quickness and athleticism, all that working together in a zone, it’s hard to score on that.”
Added Hurley about the zone: “I liked it in the small doses we showed zone against Mississippi State, it worked pretty well, and when you have certain lineups, I think it can be more impactful defensively. I said after the game the other night, the guys had the right mindset to defend and be physical and play with great energy. We used our wingspan and our athletic ability to get deflections.”
The lineup also showcased what ASU’s low-post presence can look like. Lake and White work in unison with each other, understanding the spacing with two big men and unafraid to kick passes back to the arc or throw it to each other.
Aside from a few games early last season, Lake and White have rarely been on the floor together. White said that the pair always goes against each other in practice but would try and lobby the coaches to play them together.
“He’s made me play so much better because he’s so athletic, he’s strong,” White said. “Me going against him all the time, him trying to block my shots all the time, he really got me a lot better and I feel like I got him better too.”
***
In his fourth year in Tempe, Hurley still has a monkey hanging over his back: he has yet to sweep a Pac-12 road weekend. After a 12-0 non-conference run last season, it felt like a lock. This year, against atrocious conference foes, it seems inevitable.
This week will be his first, and possibly best, chance to knock it out. On Wednesday the Sun Devils will face the conference’s worst team in Cal and then travel to face Stanford, the conference’s second-worst team, on Saturday.
A loss to either, too, puts a major damper on ASU’s tournament hopes. In short, as Hurley said, it’s time to start sweeping conference weekends.
“You can say whatever you want, you’ve got to do it, you’ve got to make it happen,” Hurley said. “We haven’t proven that we can do that. Believe me, it’s something we’ve talked about. There’s no guarantees of anything. We’re still just focusing on Cal right now, but big-picture we would certainly love to string together some road wins.”
Last season, ASU was just 3-6 on the road against the Pac-12. White remembers the feeling around the team hinged greatly on how they performed in the first game. If the Devils lost, the vibe turned sour and motivation lacked going into the second game.
“Let’s win the first game and then everything is going to be good,” White said. “We’re all going to be having fun, eating. Then we’re going to have a lot of energy to go get another win.”
ASU will need any boost they can get for that second game against Stanford, too. Cheatham said last week that he will likely miss the game to fly home and attend the funeral for his brother, Wanyaa Stewart, who was shot and killed last week.
On Tuesday, Hurley admitted that Cheatham’s status for the Stanford game is “still up in the air.”