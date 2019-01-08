Don’t let the 10-4 record or 22-point win over Colorado fool you, Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley still doesn’t think the Sun Devils have much to be excited about.







“It was wonderful and I think it showed that if we play a certain way, what the results could be,” Hurley said. “But you have to do that over and over again. We have not proven that yet. We have a lot of work in front of us to show that we can do that on a consistent basis.”





The Colorado win, though dominant, still leaves ASU in a less-than-ideal spot. With losses to Princeton and Utah, the Sun Devils are 54th in the KenPom rankings and 68th in the NET -- not exactly cause for celebration.





The victory over the Buffs wasn’t going to change the narrative for ASU’s season -- it knew that. But it did provide a sense of momentum and confidence that was undeniably lacking after the party in Tempe when ASU knocked off then-No. 1 Kansas on December 22.





“I feel like we were more together (in practice after the Colorado win.) Everybody was happier,” sophomore forward Romello White said. “Whenever we win and we play like that, play like we did, the whole atmosphere is great, everybody’s happy. We just have to keep playing like we did in the last game.”





That last game could be characterized as the Devils most complete. They shot 57 percent from the field, outrebounded Colorado 42-28 and racked up a season-high 24 assists. Part of that started before the game even started.





Hurley employed a new starting lineup that included Rob Edwards, Kimani Lawrence, De’Quon Lake, Zylan Cheatham, and White, using length to take care of the Buffs. Though White thinks Hurley will go with the lineup again, the ASU head coach said he’s still undecided on Tuesday.





One of the benefits of the long, athletic lineup is it allowed the Devils to play a 2-3 zone on defense. Against Colorado, they were active and aggressive towards the ball, trapping guys and not allowing the ball to go down low.





“Our length (is what makes the zone so effective.) We’re so tall,” White said. “Especially the lineup we had, everybody is like 6-5 and over so I feel like our length, quickness and athleticism, all that working together in a zone, it’s hard to score on that.”





Added Hurley about the zone: “I liked it in the small doses we showed zone against Mississippi State, it worked pretty well, and when you have certain lineups, I think it can be more impactful defensively. I said after the game the other night, the guys had the right mindset to defend and be physical and play with great energy. We used our wingspan and our athletic ability to get deflections.”





The lineup also showcased what ASU’s low-post presence can look like. Lake and White work in unison with each other, understanding the spacing with two big men and unafraid to kick passes back to the arc or throw it to each other.





Aside from a few games early last season, Lake and White have rarely been on the floor together. White said that the pair always goes against each other in practice but would try and lobby the coaches to play them together.





“He’s made me play so much better because he’s so athletic, he’s strong,” White said. “Me going against him all the time, him trying to block my shots all the time, he really got me a lot better and I feel like I got him better too.”







