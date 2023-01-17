Not often do you see a power conference team sporting a 15-3 overall record with a lone conference loss in its first seven league contests left out of the AP Top 25 poll. Nonetheless, that is the current situation of Arizona State basketball, as the Sun Devil’s best start since the 2009 campaign still has them on the outside looking in of joining the fraternity of teams with a rank adjacent to their name. Rather than be frustrated with their doubters, the team is focused on changing their opinions.





“If you keep winning, they have no choice but to respect you,” guard Desmond Cambridge said.





And with a win on Thursday, plenty of heads will turn to Tempe as ASU will have their biggest chance yet to move that needle when the No. 5 UCLA Bruins (16-2, 5-0 Pac-12) take their 13-game winning streak into Desert Financial Arena.





“They’re a defensive-minded group first,” Bobby Hurley said. “Mick Cronin has done that his whole career, and he’s brought that mentality to that program. They’re holding teams in the fifties.”





Entering Tuesday, the Bruins hold the nation’s second-best mark in turnover margin at 7.2. Ranked in the top four nationally of adjusted defensive efficiency on both KenPom and Torvik, UCLA has easily been the conference’s premier defensive team which is not a surprise considering the guy who coaches them.





The 20-year veteran of Division I head coaching and another decade prior as an assistant, Mick Cronin has the reputation of a winner despite never cutting down the nets at the Final Four. Defense and intensity have been Cronin’s calling card with his 11 NCAA Tournament appearances, including the two since taking over in Westwood. With that bevy of coaching expertise, Cronin has certainly benefitted from the talented group he has in the blue and gold.





“He’s got winning players,” Hurley said. “Guys have won a lot of games there. Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez are two of the best in our conference.”





Averaging nearly 17 points per game, senior guard Jaime Jaquez has been a matchup nightmare on the perimeter. Standing at 6-foot-7, Jaquez has the upper hand on defenders to get to the basket, and he takes advantage of the height difference in post-up plays. When he can’t get down low, he can still hurt a team from deep, as he is shooting a respectable 31 percent from three to tie into an impressive 51 percent clip overall. Jaquez is also the team’s leading rebounder, snagging seven boards per game over his smaller defenders due to the Bruins' big lineup. Expect to see ASU guard Devan Cambridge to be tasked with the vital defensive assignment.





While Jaquez has been able to rank top five in the conference in scoring, his setup man deserves just as much of the credit. Senior guard Tyger Campbell has been a vital part of UCLA basketball ever since he came from Cedar Rapids to Westwood in 2019. He has averaged 31.8 minutes per game and has started every game in his college career, playing in nine NCAA tournament games and a Final Four in 2021. As the team’s primary ball-handler, Campbell’s 4.7 assists per game rank fifth in the Pac-12. One of the top playmakers in the conference, Campbell is also third on the team in scoring, draining shots primarily from inside the three-point line. Campbell’s game is not unfamiliar to the Sun Devils, though, as both Desmond Cambridge and Frankie Collins have played on teams with the speedy and skilled point guard.





“He (Tyger) can really run a team and figure out what their team needs,” Desmond Cambridge said. “Overall, he’s a really good player.”









***





Alongside their seasoned vets, the Bruins combine a stellar supporting cast who have been performing as expected in the blue and gold. As the No. 13 recruit in a loaded 2022 class, former 5-star Amari Bailey has lived up to the hype thus far in college, averaging nine-and-a-half points per game while shooting at a high mark of nearly 48 percent. The scoring sparkplug is a cheetah on the court and causes major problems for opponents when he gets out in transition with his athleticism. Junior Jaylen Clark has been a menace on defense this season, taking down seven rebounds and snatching two steals a night. Adem Bona gives the team a presence on the glass, ripping down misses and easily making space for putbacks.





With their star power and top-tier coaching, the Bruins have roared out to a 16-2 record, taking down some quality opponents in Maryland and Kentucky along the way. Clearly, this is one good basketball team that the Sun Devils will face on Thursday night. However, this isn’t the first top-5 ranked team to come into Tempe this season.





While coming out on the losing end, ASU fought valiantly in a physical battle with Arizona on New Year’s Eve after trailing by 18 at one point. Through some big buckets and high-pressure defense, they cut it all the way down to two before eventually falling 69-60. With their second crack at a highly-ranked conference opponent on their home court in a span of three weeks, the Sun Devils will look to apply the lessons from that loss to help them come out on top against UCLA.





“Trying to get off to a better start would help in a big game,” Hurley said. “Against Arizona, we did not; we were down big and had to fight our way back.”





“I definitely take a page from that Arizona book,” Desmond Cambridge said. “I was overly prepared for that game, too ready. That can take away from being in the moment and playing the game.”





Now the team’s leading scorer, Cambridge’s excitement may very well have held him back in the matchup with the Wildcats, where he scored just seven points in the loss. Since then, the senior has taken his game to another level, averaging over 15 points in the team’s recent four-game winning streak. His efforts on the Oregon road trip earned him his second Pac-12 Player of The Week award, scoring 21 points in each contest.





“He’s our go-to guy,” Devan Cambridge said of his brother. “He’s been a big part of this team. It’s nothing new.”





***





With both Cambridge brothers stepping up as of late, the play of some unheralded Devils can’t be ignored. Off the bench, a pair of freshmen, Duke Brennan and Austin Nunez, have impressed like not many expected and could play roles in the biggest game they’ve played in the maroon and gold.





“After seeing Austin and Duke in New York, it gave you a glimpse,” Hurley said. “Duke came in with late minutes and was productive to help us in the VCU game. Austin was unbelievable against Michigan. Very early in key games, they played well.”





With the Cambridge brothers and Warren Washington doing it all, Frankie Collins and DJ Horne holding down the backcourt, and the bench continuing to produce, the Sun Devils seem to be firing on all cylinders ahead of their toughest test yet. Their quality of play lately, combined with the Bruins' month-long dominance, has the Arizona State campus buzzing for its biggest game of the season thus far.





“I’m super excited,” Desmond Cambridge said. “These are the games you really look forward to.”





“We are really fit; it’s about keeping them sharp and getting them to peak at the right time on Thursday night,” Hurley said. “The potential of what this arena could be on Thursday night with so much at stake in our conference, I don’t know what more you could ask for as a competitor and as a player.