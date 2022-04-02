ASU scores early and often in series opening win versus Cal

Kyle Luckham pumped his fist and bobbed his head up and down in silent approval as he stalked towards the home dugout following the top of the seventh. He moved with the confidence of a pitcher who is throwing the ball as well as he has in his college career. The often stoic right-hander finally showed some emotion after striking out California’s Dylan Beavers to end. Luckham’s five strikeout gem propelled Arizona State (12-15, 4-3 Pac-12) to an 8-3 victory over Cal (11-14, 4-6 Pac-12) in Friday night’s series opener at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.​​ The Sun Devils scored early and often in what was their most complete win of the season.





“It was nice having the lead early, I’m more comfortable pitching with a lead,” Luckham said. “I felt like I had my pitches tonight. Change up wasn’t quite there but I made some adjustments. When we have the lead I take a lot of pride in keeping us there.”





There’s a dual brewing in Tempe between Luckham and Adam Tulloch. The team’s top two starting pitchers, both transfers, have both starred in Friday night roles through the season’s first six weeks. Whose job is it going forward?





“It’s just a matter of rotation, who has more rest,” Bloomquist said. “Tully had some good Friday starts and now Luckham has done some really good things on Friday. It doesn’t matter what day you’re getting the ball, you’re a weekend starter, go compete.”





Things weren’t nearly as rosy for California starter Josh White. He began his 2022 season red hot. His blazing fastball earned him the role of Friday night starter, and while he hasn’t relinquished that role, he’s playing with fire lately. Arizona State was not phased by the right-hander, scoring early and often in the series opener. Sean McLain got the party started in the home half of the first. After White retired the first two batters, Ethan Long singled and Conor Davis walked. Batting in the five-hole for the first time this season, McLain made it hurt. He blasted a 410-foot three-run homer to dead left, easily clearing the wall and giving the Sun Devils a 3-0 lead.





“Lefties have had success against him (Josh White) so I wanted to put Lampe and Toby up at the front and McLain in more of an RBI situation,” Bloomquist said. “McLain did a great job starting us off with a bang. He made me look good today so I appreciate him doing that for me.”





Joe Lampe’s impact on ASU in 2022 has been nothing short of massive. After homering on Tuesday in the loss at UNLV, he stayed hot Friday night. An RBI single in the second extended the ASU lead to 4-0, and his fourth-inning two-out two-run triple put an exclamation point on another big offensive night for the Sun Devil center fielder. His current hot streak began during the season’s opening weekend and hasn’t cooled down for more than a single game since. He slid into third base and brushed himself off with a cool nod to the home dugout like the play was routine. That makes sense, as big time hits from Lampe have become just that.





“I pride myself on being ready every single time I step in that box,” Lampe said. “Offensively I think this was our most complete performance. To do what we did early against that kind of pitcher, getting all those barrels was huge.”





It seems impossible for Ethan Long to produce quietly, but that’s what he’s done during the last week. He singled twice on Friday night, playing a huge role in multiple run scoring rallies. Both Long and Conor Davis have consistently produced, while their teammates have taken the lion’s share of spotlight moments. Davis’s maturity has been well documented, but Long’s is impressive and welcome to a locker room that already follows him by example.





The rest of the weekend’s outlook is unclear, as Bloomquist revealed that Tyler Meyer is suffering from some “general tightness in his shoulder” and won’t make his regularly scheduled Saturday start. Tulloch is slated for what is now his usual Sunday spot.





“He’s a huge piece for us and we don’t want it to get to a point where it’s a big issue,” Bloomquist said. “We’ll have to do some mixing and matching tomorrow but we’re really confident in a lot of guys.”





Arizona State’s 12-15 record doesn’t paint a great picture, but the team’s Pac-12 play has been just what it needs to be to remain in the equation. It moved to 4-3 with tonight’s win and has a chance to clinch its second straight conference series with wins tomorrow and or Sunday. Players have preached confidence within the locker room, and that the team is right on the brink of a big winning streak. That doesn’t seem too far-fetched given the overall play recently.





One thing is for sure, the group is staying loose. When asked if the team had any April Fool’s shenanigans, Bloomquist told us about a foiled plan.





“I messed one up” he said. “Conor told everyone I wanted them to shave, but when I got there I said ‘what?”. I messed that one up.”



