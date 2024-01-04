ASU safety Josiah Cox, who played ten games in his true freshman season, entered his name in the transfer portal just prior to the January 2nd deadline.





In 2023, Cox recorded three tackles and 0.5 sacks. He was a backup to starters Shamari Simmons and Chris Edmonds and mainly played due to the fact that USC transfer Xavion Alford was ruled ineligible to play by the NCAA as well as due to a collarbone injury suffered by his fellow freshman Montana Warren.





His prospects of meaningful playing time in 2024, let alone seeing snaps in the vast majority of contests as he did last year, were in question. Alford and ASU team MVP Shamari Simmons are the presumed starters this year, with Warren and Florida transfer Kamari Wilson, ranked nationally 30th among 2024 transfers, figuring to be the primary backups.





Cox, a top 100 recruit in the state of California for the 2023 class, was a standout at San Diego Lincoln High School, where he not only won the state title with his team but was also named San Diego Defensive Player of the Year.