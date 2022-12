Today, Dec. 5, marks the first day that the FBS Transfer Portal opens for business, and for the next 45 days undergraduate players who are transferring for the first time in their college career will be immediately eligible for the 2023 season (graduate transfers are automatically eligible).

Programs such as ASU that have experienced a head coaching change are bound to see a flurry of activity especially this week having several players both decide to leave Arizona State and join the ranks in Tempe

We will keep up to date with all the discussions on soon-to-be former ASU players entering the portal, as well as players from other schools committing to ASU.

Tracking the players joining ASU

Tracking the players leaving ASU