Saturday afternoon’s contest against the UCLA Bruins, marks the last home game of the year. We caught up with a handful of ASU’s seniors, as they reminisced on their time in Tempe and playing on their home field.

Renell Wren | Defensive Lineman Hometown: St. Louis, MO Years at ASU: 2014-18 // Redshirted as a freshman in 2014 As you reflect, going into senior day, what’s the main way you see how far you’ve come? “Man, it’s been a road. The last five years. The past couple of years, I’ve just been on and off and everything, with consistency, but I’m definitely working towards that. I’m blessed to be in the position I am right now, to have my team win each and every game that we can. These past five years have definitely been a rodeo, I just take it with a grain of salt, with this Senior Day that’s coming up on Saturday, I just keep working and working, because the sky’s the limit.” What do you remember about your first time stepping on campus?

“First coming here, man, I was like, 255, now I’m, like, 300 pounds. These last five years have definitely been good for me. But, first walking on campus, it was very hot, the strength and conditioning was very crucial and everything, but it definitely taught me, especially with a lot of constructive criticism that I’ve been accepting, it’s definitely built me into a better player now than I was then.” How rewarding is it to have a chance to win the Pac-12 South in your last go-around?

“That definitely is good. Our expectation is always high, that’s there every season. But especially now that we can be in the lead in the Pac-12 South, it’s definitely a blessing. Coach Herm was saying that every game is our biggest game, so, we’re planning to beat UCLA, and then we’re going to plan to beat Oregon, and then Arizona, and we’re going to take it from there.” ~~~

Das Tautalatasi | Defensive Back Hometown: Concord, CA Years at ASU: 2014-18 // Redshirted as a freshman in 2014 What do you remember about your first time on campus? “It’s crazy thinking the very first time I stepped on the practice field was seven years ago when I committed here. I just remember the high energy of practice and how similar it was to the way my high school practices (were). The weather was beautiful.” In what ways have you grown in your time at ASU? “Definitely maturity-wise. Just coming in as a young buck and trying to find my place on the team. Now, being a fifth-year senior, and having the rest of the young kids looking up to me and looking to me for advice. It’s definitely switched on me but it’s all been a good ride for me.” What’s your best memory of playing in Sun Devil Stadium? “Probably my hit (against Oregon’s Brenden Schooler over the middle in 2017.) Just feeling that energy from the stadium is different. You don’t really get to experience that anywhere else. Just having the entire stadium roar and all that good stuff. It’s funny, people will come up to me at stores and be like, ‘Was that you?’ They’ll notice my hair so that’s cool.”

~~~

Demonte King | Defensive Back Hometown: Bellflower, CA Years at ASU: 2017-18 // Transferred from Montana State, Long Beach City College The fact that you there’s still plenty left to play for, and you have the chance to go out on a high note, how exciting is that? “I’ve got a lot of friends, a lot of close friends that played college football, and they kind of know their reality, they’re probably not going to a bowl game. But for me, for it to end like this, on such a high note, it’s motivating, it keeps everybody going. Not just myself, but the whole team for sure. (Playing in a bowl) was a good experience last year, because you spend a whole week with your team… It means a lot for sure. What stands out in terms of the ways you’ve grown since coming to ASU?

“Last year, I was a new guy, new face, I was comfortable with football, I just wasn’t comfortable with what we were doing yet. So, I was in and out, I wasn’t really familiar with everybody. Now, I’m more comfortable, I’m more familiar with how we’re doing things and the whole process. I just feel, overall, just way more ready to go.”

When you look at last year’s Senior Day, how far away did your own Senior Day feel? “Last year, I kind of figured, like, ‘That’s not going to happen to me, that day’s not going to come.’ But that day’s coming in three days. It is kind of crazy to think about it. I’ve been playing football for a long time, since I was four years old. This could be one of my last home games I ever play in any form of football, so it is crazy in that regard.” Looking back on your Sun Devil Stadium experiences, what’s the best one? “Beating Michigan State was a big deal; we knew we were a good team and that kind of let us know, ‘Okay, we can compete with people on that platform, ranked teams, per se, etc.’ Beating U of A last year, because that was a game I really played the whole duration, I felt comfortable, I was just able to let loose and do what I had to do. Those two games meant a lot.” ~~~

Ryan Jenkins | Wide Receiver Hometown: Marietta, GA Years at ASU: 2015-18 // Transferred from Tennessee Last game at Sun Devil Stadium this weekend. What’s that feel like? “Oh, man, it’s been a long road. I enrolled at the University of Tennessee in 2013 as a freshman, and six years later, to be about to play my last home game is pretty crazy. But it’s a blessing. God has just been so good to me and he’s just grown me so much in these six years. It’s bittersweet. It’s sweet because I’ve seen how much I’ve grown as a man, and how much God has changed me, but it’s bitter because, man, I don’t want it to be over yet.” What’s it been like with a whole new coaching staff in your senior year? “Man, it’s been really awesome. Herm just came in with such a great approach to our program and to our team, it’s just really relaxed. He let everybody be themselves and, in a lot of ways, he’s different than coach Graham, but I think it was good for us, just to get a change of leadership here, a new voice, he’s just the coolest dude in the world. Everybody loves him and loves to play for him.” What kind of emotions does Senior Day evoke for you? “I’ll definitely always come back to this place and remember, like, for me, a game that stands out is Michigan State, because I had a chance to get a couple catches that game, which I’m really grateful for, and that was a really big win. It’s just a lot of great memories I’ve had in that stadium.” ~~~

Tyson Rising | Offensive Lineman Hometown: Ventura, CA Years at ASU: 2016-18 // Came from Ventura College // Redshirted as a junior in 2016 How exciting is it that in your senior year, ASU is playing for the Pac-12? “That’s why I came here, to get this done. And to have the opportunity to do it is really special. It’s the last time around this time so I hope we continue to have the opportunity ahead of us.” What do you remember about your first memory at ASU? “I think about all the coaches I had, four O-line coaches in three years. I think about the memories, the guys I’ve met, the lifelong relationships that I’ve … just everyone. It’s cool. I’m lucky.” What’s your best memory playing at Sun Devil Stadium? “Beating (then-No. 5) Washington was pretty cool. Michigan State. Those were pretty cool games just being underdogs and just coming on top. The Washington game, the Ceejhay French-Love catch on the sideline, I don’t know how he caught that. That was a big one.” ~~~