The offensive line knew going into last week’s game, a 21-3 loss at now No.12 Utah, the daunting challenge that was ahead of them.

“We still have room for improvement,” offensive line coach Dave Christensen said. “We talked about this a week ago; it was going to be a great challenge, they’re a good team- probably half their defense is draftable- and we didn’t play well enough.

“We’ll get it corrected; we’ll get it fixed. Sometimes you have one of those days, and that’s what happened Saturday.”

The No. 24 Sun Devils were facing their highest-ranked opponent to date, and the ASU front would be tasked with blocking the likes of senior defensive tackles Leki Fotu (6’5’’, 335-lbs.) and John Penisini (6’2’’, 333-lbs.), all during a downpour that turned into snow-flurries after the game, mind you.

“They had really good defensive tackles, two of them,” Christensen said. “I don’t think they’ll face a more physical group, so from a physical standpoint, I certainly thought they were more physical than Michigan State.

“We know that every week it’s a battle in the trenches, it’s a physical battle, but they are an extremely physical group. There’s a reason they’re one of the top rush defenses in the country, and if you watched the game, you saw that on Saturday.”

It goes without saying how much of a toll this took on the unit’s bodies, especially for younger guys like true freshmen Dohnovan West and LaDarius Henderson, who have continued to earn enough trust from the coaches to play during games.

“They haven’t gone through a college season,” Christensen commented on the true freshmen, “so they haven’t taken the beating that you get in practice and get on Saturday’s for what would be 14 straight weeks and two byes.

“You start playing guys that young- usually they go for two years, three years before they ever play and they’re trained. Well, these guys haven’t experienced it, they haven’t been in the weight room but for, you know, LaDarius’ been in our weight room for three months, and Dohnovan’s been in the weight room for six months. That’s not enough time to do what we need to do with them to change them physically, so they’re not prepared to go every single snap in practice and every single game at this point in time.”

With that in mind, it seems ASU will utilize a seven-man rotation on the offensive line- as coach Herm Edwards alluded to yesterday- at least for their next contest four days away. This will also include established senior starters in tackle Steve Miller, left guard Alex Losoya and center Cohl Cabral, plus seniors Roy Hemsley and Cade Cote, who have each earned consideration for snaps as well.

There are only six defensive linemen in the entire Pac-12 who out-weigh either of those aforementioned Utes, but four of them play for the UCLA Bruins- ASU’s opponent this Saturday in their penultimate road game.

Although only two of those guys have seen game action in 2019 for the Bruins, that being sophomores Atonio Mafi (6’2’’, 363-lbs.) and Otito Ogbonnia (6’4’’, 336-lbs.), it provides a window into how challenging a matchup is on tap for this ASU unit, again.

“A lot of athletic guys,” Christensen commented on UCLA’s defense. “They got some size inside, good speed at linebacker and their edge guys. The secondary’s very athletic.

“They got a few returning starters from last year that we’ve seen, but we’ve certainly seen the rest of them on film this year. They’re an athletic group that does a nice job, they play hard every snap, you never see them quitting or giving up, so we expect another battle on Saturday.”

This is why the Sun Devils know they will need their full complement of talent on the offensive line and this week may mark the first time this season in which the team could truly afford that luxury.

While Cote did return last Saturday for the first time since breaking his foot days before the opener, his position coach- and even Cote himself, for that matter- admitted that he essentially took his limited snaps at Utah to get reacclimated to game action.

“I was a little rusty when I came back,” Cote said. “But a guy like Cohl and Steve on both sides of me makes it easier to transition back…the familiarity’s definitely there, the rapport with Steve, Cohl, guys like that who I’ve played with.

“It felt great, I didn’t play that much but I got a little taste of it. My season finally started in week seven, so it was nice.”

Christensen expanded on his return, which he conceded wasn’t exactly smooth sailing, especially considering the opponent and that Cote wasn’t 100 percent healthy quite yet for the Utes matchup, which helps explain the limited reps.

He also added that whether or not Cote will be able to use a medical-hardship redshirt/waiver to be able to come back in 2020 as a sixth-year senior is something the staff will figure out at the end of this season.

“Physically he had some struggles moving (Utah’s defensive tackles),” Christensen commented. “Didn’t do a good enough job of moving those guys in some crucial moments…he’s not 100 percent, but he’s getting better every day, and getting stronger.

“He’s playing on a foot that was repaired not long ago, so that would not have been the best time probably to come back against a 335-pound defensive tackle.”

Cote’s teammate and fellow senior, tackle Roy Hemsley, has seen increased playing time himself; something that has manifested over the previous month of games. Christensen provided some insight as to why this has been the case over the past several contests.

“He’s practicing better,” Christensen stated. “I don’t play guys that don’t practice well, so the first criteria for you to get on the field with me is you’re going to practice well.

“His practice habits have improved, he’s improved in practice, and then when he’s gotten into games, he’s done a nice job when he’s played, and so he’s earned himself the opportunity to play more.”

Christensen also explained during the session how his decision on who to play, and how much, for any given game is predicated upon how a player performed in the previous game, as well as their week of preparation and practice leading up to the next one.

Specifically, it’s this cut-and-dried philosophy of the 38-year collegiate coach that will have him continue playing the true freshmen, even as ASU is going to have five of its seniors on the unit fully ready to go for the first time since Fall camp.

From all his coaching experience, particularly at this position, it seems Christensen can see the value in continuing to play these young players- so long as they keep up what they’ve been doing- as they can learn valuable lessons from experiences like last week.

By all accounts, that seems to be exactly what’s happened.

“Just to keep fighting,” West said about his biggest takeaway from playing Utah. “There were times in the game where I could say, ‘yeah, he beat me a couple of times,’ but just coming back and fighting because you can’t really give up on yourself.

“As long as you just keep working to whatever your goal may be, I mean it shows like I didn’t really give up in the game, just kept fighting throughout it all.”

Ironically, when asked about a similar experience in the younger days of his career that helped his development, Cabral brought up the Utah contest from his freshman season in 2016.

“Being put in a situation where I was having to play as an extra tight end, or on (the field goal blocking unit),” Cabral said. “Being able to really understand how big those guys are at that age, because you can look at them on tape, see their numbers, but you’re like ‘ok, that doesn’t look that big,’ and then you get in front of them, you’re like ‘holy crap, that is a very large human being.’”

Cabral added that there’s value for these young guys in having to go up against athletes that are physically bigger and stronger, noting that it’s best to learn from game experience how to win these uphill battles.

“The fact that you’ve got to try and figure out different techniques you can use throughout the week, different ideas you can kind of bounce around your head of like ‘ok, how can I attack this, how can I take advantage of it,’ just to make sure you’re playing at your best game,” Cabral said of how you learn to adapt to such challenges.

Based on penalties that have been called on both Losoya and Miller throughout the season, it would not be surprising to see some shifting and rotating of the line for everyone outside of Cabral. However, him- in addition to Christensen- expressed little worry that this will cause much adversity in adapting to different-looking lineups.

“Honestly, I don’t notice who’s in until someone says something,” Cabral said. “Sometimes you get caught up, you’re like ok, I thought it was- maybe it was Dohnovan in instead of Cade, and just different technique-wise, how things are going to get done, but that’s about it.

“You’ve played with so many of these guys for so long that you understand how they play, what they’re going to think about, and you can go out there, balls to the wall, and know that they’re going to be on the same page as you.”

