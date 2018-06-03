Al Luginbill didn’t try to bend the truth.



Arizona State’s director of player personnel knows the Sun Devils new regime (the so-called ‘New Leadership Model’) has some catching up to do on the recruiting trail. It’s battling the clock to construct its first full recruiting class.

“Our 2019 class, we’re behind, we know it,” he told reporters on Friday.

“The ’19 class coming up, which is really crucial for us, we’re catching up. All I’m trying to do is be as transparent as I can. We’re catching up.”

The stats back it up. It’s now June and ASU has no known verbal commitments, making it and Utah the only Pac-12 schools yet to break ground on this year’s class. At quarterback, a position of absolute need, the Sun Devils have already missed on one of their big targets (Chandler four-star Jacob Conover) and will have to compete with other power five schools to land a new signal-caller.

With the December early signing period less than seven months away, Luginbill preached patience.

Luginbill has coached at ASU twice before, first as a defensive backs coach under Frank Kush in the early 1970s before returning in 1979 and eventually becoming defensive coordinator in 1982. This offseason, he worked as a consultant on coach Herm Edwards’ staff before being named the director of player personnel on May 10, a position he said includes evaluation of both prospective recruits as well as ASU’s current roster.

He did his best to explain how the Sun Devils fell so far behind in the 2019 cycle.

“These kids we’re recruiting now, they’ve been recruited for a year by everybody else,” he said, an unavoidable byproduct of a coaching change.

“There are programs out there, and you guys know who they are, that didn’t go out in the month of January to recruit ‘18s. They were recruiting ‘19s because they already got the ’18 class done (in the early signing period). Now that’s a heck of an advantage.”

Luginbill said ASU is only now “getting into ranking the ’19 class because we finally feel comfortable in doing that.”

The Sun Devils will be having their first big recruiting weekend over the next several days, according to Luginbill. There’s a hope that ASU will finally pick up some verbal pledges soon.

Luginbill – who spent the last 12 year’s owning and operating Fastak Enterprises, a company that specialized in football player evaluation from the high school to NFL level according to an ASU release – thinks the advent of the early signing period has brought the recruiting calendar forward almost half-a-year, putting an even greater squeeze on newly-hired coaching staffs’ ability to recruit in their first year.

Though it’s a key reason ASU is lagging on the recruiting trail this year, Luginbill thinks it has helped the program prepare for future years. His staff and ASU’s coaches are already doing the legwork on evaluating high school players graduating in 2020 and 2021. Luginbill expects those classes to come together much earlier.

“We’re not catching up in the ‘20s and ‘21s,” he said. “We’re going to be ahead.”

“We feel very, very comfortable where we are with them at this stage,” he added.

According to Luginbill, ASU will vigorously recruit both its home state and California. Tight ends coach and former assistant AD for football recruiting Donnie Yantis is responsible for Arizona – a state Luginbill said ASU’s new regime has “saturated” – while eight other Sun Devils coaches are planted in California. Luginbill estimated that in as little as three years, the Sun Devils roster could be 80 percent players from those two states (only 55 percent of ASU’s current roster is from Arizona or California).

Luginbill targeted the University of Washington’s model as one ASU could replicate. He thinks it’s possible.

“But it’s going to take some time,” he warned.

The sooner the better. After firing former coach Todd Graham, Vice President for University Athletics Ray Anderson made some big promises: Four- and five-star recruits. Top 15 rankings. Double-digit win seasons. The clock is ticking to accomplish those goals.

“There’s a few (schools) in the power five that can go all around the country and pretty well get into a home, offer, do whatever they want,” Luginbill said. “There’s probably 10-15 schools like that. We’re not in that yet. We want to get there. We’re gonna work our tail off to get there.”