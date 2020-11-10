ASUDevils - ASU’s new backfield tandem, DL 'taking advantage' of opportunities

One of the most pertinent topics throughout the duration of 2020 ahead of Arizona State’s opener vs. USC last Saturday was who would fill the shoes of one of the most potent Sun Devil playmakers across the last three years: First Team Pac-12 All-Conference running back and current Arizona Cardinal, Eno Benjamin.





On Saturday morning in L.A., all of the doubts, questions, thoughts and opinions were squashed, as a tandem of backs, each with their own unique running style donned maroon and gold for the first time and stole the show.





Chip Trayanum, a freshman out of Akron, Ohio, was the Sun Devils’ leading rusher on the day with 84 yards on 12 carries. Two of Trayanum’s carries, one for 25 yards and the other for 17, were touchdowns. On both scores, the freshman shed tackles and dragged defenders with his downhill, brute-force running style, opting to use his physicality to impose his will over the Trojans rather than his speed.





Rachaad White, a junior transfer out of Mt. Sac junior college, got the start in the backfield with sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels. On the ground, the shifty first-year Sun Devil racked up 76 yards on 12 carries whilst running the ball. While White certainly had productive moments carrying the rock, he excelled when traversing out of the backfield and catching passes through the air.





The Kansas City, Missouri-native had three receptions for 70 yards, the biggest of which came on a pass into the right-side flat. After faking a handoff to Trayanum, Daniels threw a quick swing pass out to White. White caught the ball at the ASU 40-yard line before making a quick cut around a USC defender that freshman receiver Johnny Wilson was attempting to block. Toeing the sideline, White ducked under another defender who attempted to push him out of bounds before cutting back to the inside and narrowly avoiding a well-timed block from redshirt sophomore wideout Geordon Porter. With three Trojans hot on his tail, White pushed hard for the endzone, using his speed to separate himself and dial up a 55-yard house call for his first collegiate touchdown.





On a day where ASU’s passing attack was stymied due to an injured Frank Darby and a plethora of inexperienced young wide receivers, the contest was put on the shoulders of the running game, who answered the call for offensive support with explosive firepower.





The touchdowns scored by the Sun Devil backs accounted for all of ASU’s points scored on offense, with the other six points coming via a pair of Cristian Zendejas field goals. With Trayanum’s physicality, White’s speed and the way the backs complemented each other, the duo worked wonders against the Trojans.





When Daniels was asked what he thought about the performance of his backs on Saturday, the first words out of his mouth perfectly represented the duality of the pairing.





“I mean, (they’re) kind of like a thunder and lightning (combo),” Daniels remarked.





On Tuesday, when reporters referenced Daniels’ remark to Trayanum and White, the running backs smiled in return, eager to talk about their new mantras within the Sun Devil offense.





“(Complimenting each other) helps a lot because me and Rachaad both bring that explosive ability whenever we are in the backfield,” Trayanum said. “(We are) always making sure the defense stays on their toes and with our o-line getting penetration and the wide receivers blocking their tails off, it really opened things up for me and Rachaad.”





“We all have a different running style (but) we also do things well in general,” White explained. “We knew what was going to happen with Chip; we knew what he was going to do. He’s a bully, a bowling ball, (runs) downhill. People don’t understand how fast he is; he challenges me (sometimes). He’s fast, and he runs so hard.”





However, if you ask Trayanum and White themselves, they’re not worried about the what the stat sheet says; all they want to do is win and help the team in whatever way possible, something which took precedent above all else on Tuesday.





“(Scoring two touchdowns in his collegiate debut) was a great feeling for me, but as a running back, I look at that as my job, something I am supposed to do on a week-in and week-out basis,” Trayanum said. “I just try to go out and compete to the best of my ability every week and just leave it out there for my guys.”





“I just tried to capitalize to the best of my abilities to help the team win,” White said. “After the game, I wasn’t really (worried) about my performance that much because we lost. That’s just the type of dude I am; I hate losing, so my performance didn’t really even matter anymore after we lost.”





While Trayanum and White were the clear standouts out of the backfield, they also have a third counterpart, freshman Daniyel Ngata, who record any carries against the Trojans, despite this; White was adamant about Ngata’s role within the trio.





“We all complement each other; you can even throw Dan in there, even though he didn’t get really any opportunities, but this week he is going to,” White insisted.





Following Saturday’s heartbreaking loss, ASU’s offense will look to rebound in a matchup against Cal. While the Golden Bears don’t impose the same defense threats as the Trojans, that’s no reason to ease off in preparation as the Sun Devils remain hungry to reach the win column.





“For me, the biggest key is we need everyone to contribute…I’m a true believer in taking it day by day, step by step, and we are going to go from there,” White explained. “I’m just going to take what Cal gives me, no matter if it’s a three-yard gain or whatever. Hopefully, something opens up, all the running backs have that mentality, hopefully, a hole opens up, and you just take advantage of that opportunity.”





***

Much like the questions surrounding who would fill the shoes of Eno Benjamin, another position group operating under a magnifying glass this summer was the defensive line. In 2019, the group struggled to muster a consistent pass-rush, a defensive discrepancy which allowed Pac-12 offenses to sit back in the pocket and pick apart the Sun Devil defense through the air.





On Saturday though, much like Trayanum and White put the doubts to rest so did the defensive line. The anchor of the group, junior defensive tackle and Pac-12 All-Conference Preseason First Teamer Jermayne Lole, shined against the Trojans, recording a solo sack, sack assist, six tackles – two of them for losses and 2 passes batted down.





Redshirt junior defensive end Tyler Johnson also had himself a day, recording a solo sack, five tackles, two of them also for losses to add on to Lole’s marks.





However, the unforeseen standout of Saturday’s pass rush was redshirt sophomore Michael Matus, who contributed in spurts during the 2019 season. On Saturday, the third-year defensive end notched his first collegiate start, raising eyebrows with his effort and contributions to the overall pass rush effort.





“Michael Matus did a nice job,” head coach Herm Edwards stated emphatically on Monday. “I think about him, he didn’t play a lot last year, (but) he got an opportunity to start and did a nice job of rushing the quarterback.”





In his first collegiate start, Matus recorded four tackles, two passes batted down, and a sack assist, but the Katy, Texas native was just happy to get on the field after a long, unprecedented summer.





“I was very excited to get back on the field,” Matus remarked, grinning. “We weren’t sure if we were going to have a season at all. It felt really good to go out there and start and be able to play the way I did.”





When asked about his journey from scout-team standout to starting defensive end, Matus elected to pull on one of the many fascinating philosophies of his head coach.





“Herm kind of preaches this all the time, you just kind of got to find your role; that was the biggest thing for me,” Matus noted. “I had to find my role as a player, whether I was a scout team player or 10-snaps-a-game player, you just have to accept it and run with it from there…At the end of the day, I was still just going to work as hard as I am now and as I was earlier. I was fortunate enough to get a chance and get an opportunity to show what I’ve got.”





ASU’s defense saw a massive changing of the guard in 2020, with the promotion of Antonio Pierce and Marvin Lewis to co-coordinate the defense. The defensive line was also handed to another coach, with the reins going to former Minnesota Vikings d-line coach Robert Rodriguez. Last year, ASU’s defensive line was able to reach opposing quarterbacks for a measly 13 sacks. Despite the heartbreaking result against USC, in one game under Rodriguez, the Sun Devils racked up 2.5 sacks and seem to be trending in the right direction as the group grows closer on and off the field.





“I think we did very well against USC,” Matus said of the d-line. “Obviously, we'd like to see some more numbers up there across the board, not just myself, and not just the starters. But just being able to get everybody into rotation and everybody putting up big numbers (was important for the group) because there's a lot of potential in that D line room.”





