This is my favorite week of the calendar year. As a college basketball fan, yeah, I love March Madness. But championship week, to me, is on another level. It’s non-stop basketball, and moreover, it’s the time where we get to watch all of the pieces shuffle, slide up and down, and fall into place entering the bracket reveal.





Each day of this week feels like its own universe. By Friday, you’ve forgotten what things looked like on Tuesday because two bid-stealers won their mid-major league, a bubble team went on a run to its league title game, and a projected No. 1 seed got picked off in its quarterfinal matchup.





Now, I love championship week because above all, I love to follow the national scope of college basketball.





But when you’re following one team in particular, especially if you’re following them passionately, this week is stressful.





Enter Arizona State, the most stressful team in college basketball over the past three seasons.





I feel very comfortable making that assertion. I don’t think I’ve ever seen this team play to the mean since I start following more closely in the 2017-18 season. What even is “the mean?” Your guess is as good as mine.





But despite all of the ups and downs, you’ll be happy to know that, believe it or not, nothing really changed this week.





It’s easy to look at a loss to a sub-.500 last-place team and panic, but Washington might be the best last-place team in the country that doesn’t have Cole Anthony.





For goodness sake, this team went 4-12 in conference play and still had a positive point differential. That’s weird.





But that’s the Pac-12, right?





Washington was a Quadrant 2 loss. Washington State was a Quadrant 3 win. As a result, ASU barely moved in my seed list. (The Sun Devils actually moved up down two spots, but we’ll get to that in a minute).





I’m sure you’ve seen an array of differing opinions on this team in recent days, but before we dig into mine, here’s what all of those opinions should be based on:





THE BREAKDOWN





Arizona State (20-11, 11-7 Pac-12)

NET: No. 52

KenPom: No. 64

Sagarin: No. 65

BPI: No. 68

KPI: No. 29

Strength of Record: No. 43

Strength of Schedule: No. 15





--Literally, all of those went down this week. That’s a trend that really needs to stop.





Quadrant 1 (Home vs. NET Nos. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Away vs. 1-75)





WINS: vs. No. 14 Arizona — vs. No. 30 Stanford — vs. No. 12 Oregon — @ No. 55 Washington — @ No. 71 Oregon State





LOSSES: @ No. 14 Arizona — vs. No. 11 Creighton — No. 23 Colorado — @ No. 12 Oregon — vs. No. 23 Colorado — No. 31 Saint Mary’s — @ No. 45 Southern California — No. 42 Virginia





RECORD: 5-8





--Washington and Oregon State didn’t drop! I’d argue that one very positive side effect of losing to Washington was that the Huskies now look pretty firmly locked into Q1. Oregon State topped Stanford, so the Beavers still remain in place as a Q1 victory as well.





Quadrant 2 (Home vs. NET Nos. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Away vs. 76-135)





WINS: vs. No. 45 Southern California — No. 64 St. John’s — @ No. 97 San Francisco — vs. No. 68 Oregon State





LOSSES: @ No. 119 Washington State — @ No. 76 UCLA — vs. No. 55 Washington

RECORD: 4-3





--I don’t know how UCLA hasn’t moved into Q1 yet. If I’m a betting man, they will.





Quadrant 3 (Home vs. NET Nos. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Away vs. 136-240)





WINS: vs. No. 76 UCLA — vs. No. 95 Georgia — vs. No. 85 Utah — @ No. 148 California — @ No. 168 Princeton — vs. No. 119 Washington State

LOSSES: None





RECORD: 5-0





Quadrant 4 (Home vs. NET Nos. 161+, Neutral vs. 201+, Away vs. 241+)





WINS: vs. No. 202 Prairie View — vs. No. 186 Rider — vs. No. 234 Louisiana — vs. No. 280 Texas Southern — vs. No. 347 Central Connecticut State





LOSSES: None





RECORD: 5-0





~~~





THE CURRENT STATUS





Last week, I had Arizona State listed as my No. 37 team overall, good for the first No. 10 seed. Nine teams separated the Sun Devils from the cut-off line, with five separating them from a trip to Dayton for the First Four. Like I previously mentioned, ASU got bumped down two slots this week.





That’s not to say that I think the Sun Devils are trending downward; just, the way things shifted this week, a couple of teams slid above ASU. The continued drop in computer metrics didn’t help, either.





So, I’ve got ASU as the third No. 10 seed, No. 39 overall. The Sun Devils now have just two teams separating them from Dayton and six separating them from the cut-off line. That math seems off? It’s because the No. 10 seed I have listed directly behind ASU now holds an automatic bid; that’s Utah State.





Those numbers sound a bit scary, I know, but remember, most teams will only play two or three games at most this week. Odds are, they won’t all go on runs. We’re a lot closer to the finish line than it feels.





Theoretically, based on the basic S-Curve formula, this ranking would pit ASU against No. 7 Illinois likely with No. 2 Florida State awaiting the winner in Tampa Bay.





That’s pretty much all I can tell you about how I currently view the Sun Devils’ resume, but I’ll issue you one warning; it’s really hard to know what the committee will do with ASU’s metrics.





Traditionally, good wins win out over bad computer rankings and that assumption is guiding my predictions at this point, but I don’t want to make any guarantees.





Okay, let’s look ahead.





WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGAS





For starters, here’s a list of ASU’s more likely matchups in the Pac-12 Tournament, and what quadrant they’d fall into on a neutral floor:





QUARTERFINALS: No. 23 Colorado (Q1), No. 119 Washington State (Q3)





SEMIFINALS: No. 76 UCLA (Q1), No. 30 Stanford (Q1), No. 148 California (Q3)





FINALS: No. 12 Oregon (Q1), No. 45 Southern California (Q1) No. 14 Arizona (Q1)





I personally believe that the only thing that would put ASU in truly grave danger of falling into the NIT would be a quarterfinal loss to Washington State.





Any other scenario seems survivable to me because it either means the Sun Devils added another Q1 win before being eliminated, or lost to a Q1 team (Colorado) in the first game and therefore did minimal damage to their resume.





To make things easy, though, I’ll break down five different scenarios I could see happening.





And remember, always remember, all of this is subject to change as other pieces shuffle and shift. But for now, let’s talk generally.





Arizona State loses to Colorado in the quarterfinals: The Sun Devils have done nothing to give themselves breathing room, and have to sweat and watch the bubble unfold. Their five Q1 wins and 20 total wins are probably enough to earn a bid, but a third-consecutive trip to Dayton for the First Four is decently likely. Missing the dance is pretty unlikely, but not impossible.





Arizona State wins its quarterfinal game versus Colorado and loses to Stanford or UCLA in the semifinals: The Sun Devils have earned their sixth Q1 win -- something no other bubble team can boast at this point -- and all but lock themselves into the field. Odds are high that they’ll avoid the First Four for the first time in three years.





Arizona State reaches the conference title game: Lock. Potentially, if the Sun Devils can win the league, you’re looking at a No. 7 seed, maybe even a No. 6 depending on who the wins come against. Odds are, an ASU team that wins the Pac-12 has now won eight games against Q1. 10 teams in the entire country can say that, and they’re all seeded No. 5 or higher in my field. But even if the Sun Devils just get to the title game, that’s probably good for a single-digit seed at worst. That team likely has seven Q1 wins -- currently, 14 teams have at least that many -- and its resume parallels very well to Providence, which is currently on my No. 7 line.





Arizona State loses to Washington State in the quarterfinals: The Sun Devils have not only done nothing to add breathing room (see the first scenario), they’ve also added the first major blemish to their resume, a Q3 loss. The loss alone knocks ASU down a few pegs, making the sweating even more palpable as other teams potentially capitalize on championship week opportunities.





Dayton is very likely. The NIT isn’t too far off, either.





~~~





So, there you have it. At this point, I’d be pretty confident in saying that the only thing that can take ASU out of the field is a loss to Washington State, and the only other thing that would send the Sun Devils to Dayton is a loss to Colorado.





Enjoy the best week of the year!





SEED LIST





1: KANSAS, Baylor, GONZAGA, DAYTON





2: San Diego State, FLORIDA STATE, CREIGHTON, VILLANOVA





3: KENTUCKY, Duke, MICHIGAN STATE, SETON HALL





4: OREGON, MARYLAND, Louisville, Wisconsin





5: Auburn, Butler, Ohio State, West Virginia





6: Brigham Young, Michigan, Iowa, Virginia





7: Penn State, Colorado, Illinois, Providence





8: Arizona, HOUSTON, Louisiana State, Florida





9: Saint Mary’s, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Southern California





10: Texas Tech, Marquette, Arizona State, UTAH STATE





11: Stanford, Indiana, NC State, Xavier, Texas, Richmond





12: EAST TENNESSEE STATE, YALE, LIBERTY, VERMONT]





13: AKRON, STEPHEN F. AUSTIN, NEW MEXICO STATE, NORTH TEXAS





14: BELMONT, BRADLEY, COLGATE, HOFSTRA





15: UC IRVINE, WRIGHT STATE, EASTERN WASHINGTON, NORTH DAKOTA STATE





16: LITTLE ROCK, WINTHROP, SIENA, PRAIRIE VIEW, ROBERT MORRIS, NC CENTRAL





FIRST FOUR OUT: Wichita State, Cincinnati, UCLA, Mississippi State





NEXT FOUR OUT: Memphis, Purdue, Northern Iowa, Arkansas





ALSO CONSIDERED: Saint Louis, South Carolina, Tulsa, Connecticut





All-Caps & Bold denotes an official conference champion. All-caps & Not Bold denotes a projected conference champion. Italics denote a team projected to play in the First Four.



