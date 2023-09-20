Arizona State football’s crushing 29-0 loss to Fresno State did not present a lot of positives, and turning the ball over eight times will do that to you. Yet, even with that historic number of mishaps, the defense came out as the lone bright spot from a game that the ASU fan base would rather forget ever existed.





Across all eight of the possessions following an ASU turnover, the Arizona State defense did not give up a single touchdown, holding the Bulldogs to five field goals and 15 points. Their effort kept the Sun Devils in the game for much longer than they deserved, heading into halftime down by just two possessions. Eventually, the Bulldogs scored a second touchdown early in the second half and converted enough field goals to put this game in the loss column for the home team.





With a new week comes a new challenge, perhaps the toughest game on the 2023 schedule, as No.5 USC and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams are coming to Mountain America Stadium.





“Everything,” defensive coordinator Brian Ward answered when asked what the Trojans present as the largest challenge to the ASU defense. “You start up front. Their offensive line is one of the best we’re going to see this season. The quarterback obviously speaks for himself, and everything goes through him. Schematically, they are going to test your coverage, and they’re going to attack what you do.”





Last week, a lot of the success that ASU saw was through the different stunts and blitzes that Ward and his staff dialed up. Tallying a season-high six sacks, Ward was not afraid to send his corners and safeties off the edge to get to Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene. Junior cornerback Ro Torrence sacked Keene twice, and senior safety Shamari Simmons got to the Bulldog signal caller as well.





Against USC, getting pressure on Williams will be mandatory if ASU wants a shot at an upset, but it is easier said than done. Last year, under then interim head coach Shaun Aguano, the defense succeeded in getting pressure on Williams, but time and time again, he would spin move or shimmy, finding open space and a receiver downfield or just taking running the ball himself. In the end, Williams threw for over 348 yards with three touchdown passes, along with posting 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground.





What is the key to containing the projected No.1 overall NFL Draft pick?





“You can’t (contain),” head coach Kenny Dillingham commented. “You have to limit him. When you’re there to make a play, you have to limit him. To say you are going to stop him, it’s almost unrealistic. The goal should be to limit him, limit the explosive plays, don’t let him get comfortable, don’t bust and give them open people, and let him get in a rhythm. But to say you’re going to stop Caleb Williams, that is tough to do.





While Torrence and Simmons had a formidable performance last Saturday, they realize that the task at hand this Saturday will be much different, let alone harder to come close and duplicate the success they enjoyed.





“It is difficult all the way around,” Torrence said. “But it is competitive. They are competitive. We are competitive. It is going to come down to who wants it more. It doesn’t come down to how hard it is; it comes down to who wants it. If there’s a will, there’s a way.”





One area that has been lacking in the ASU defense has been turnovers, and through three games, ASU does not have a single turnover on the defensive side. Ward came in with a defense that was expected to attack with pressure, sacking the quarterback and forcing turnovers. So far, playing against teams that took care of the ball extremely well and not be completed by the Sun Devil offense have certainly made their impact in the turnover department. Nonetheless, this unit is eager to transform their play into extra possessions for the offense.





“We’ve dropped a couple of interceptions,” Ward admitted, "and we didn’t get into the coverage check that we ended at the end of the game. We either would have had a huge sack, or it would have been a pick-six. Overall, we’re still learning. We’re still developing depth, so it’s still a process.”





“It’s definitely just taking advantage of those opportunities,” senior defensive back Demetries Ford stated. “I feel like we are playing good, and we’re playing hard. So it’s just keep playing hard, keep playing like that, and the opportunities will come. When they come, you just gotta grab them.”





Welcoming the Trojans to Tempe will have a little more significance for the Sun Devils besides it being a conference rivalry game. Junior wide receiver Jake Smith and junior defensive back Xavion Alford both transferred from USC in the offseason but had their waivers denied by the NCAA.





Yet, Smith has been trying to help his teammates in whatever way he can. Donning the No. 13 jersey for the scout team, Smith has done his best to emulate his former quarterback the best way he can. It has been impressive watching Smith from the sidelines dodge and dive his way around the field, occasionally dropping a nifty pass to one of the wide receivers.





“A receiver is hard to guard, so him with the ball in his hands every play is kind of tough,” Torrence said with a small smile on his face. “I feel like this gives us a good look. Jake’s giving us a good look. Jake’s a good guy, a really skilled guy. He came from USC, so we're doing it for Jake, too.”