Just when they thought they had righted the ship, Arizona State (16-8, 7-6 Pac-12) steamer foundered. After snapping a four-game losing streak on Thursday in a win over Oregon State, ASU couldn’t fight off the waves of turnovers and fouls or slow down their opponent in the second half as they fell at home to Oregon (14-10, 8-5), 75-70.





Much like its losses to UCLA and USC, a slow start to the second half held the Sun Devils back from finding a way to secure a victory. While going toe-to-toe with Oregon in the open court on both ends, Arizona State couldn’t keep themselves out of foul trouble, which led to 17 Oregon points from the free throw line in the second half in large part to ASU's 20 fouls in that period. Even with the foul disparity, ASU came as close as trailing by two points but could not tilt the scales in its favor.





“That was a real battle,” ASU head coach Bobby Hurley said. “Two teams pretty desperate to win. Sometimes guys are just gonna make a play on you that’s better than the defense. Tough pill to swallow, but appreciated the effort of the guys tonight.”





Heading to the locker room at the half, the Sun Devils held a slim 30-27 lead capitalizing on nine Oregon turnovers as well as 17 combined points from guards DJ Horne and Luther Muhammad. But a costly Desmond Cambridge fastbreak turnover allowed three extra points to the Ducks as Keeshawn Barthelemy responded with a three to end the front 20, putting a damper on one the better halves of basketball the Sun Devils had displayed in recent weeks.





“You don’t like to give a team momentum,” Hurley noted. “I don’t think you can point directly to one play and say that was the reason something happened. He was beating himself up about that at halftime. He’s out there competing and doing the best he can.”





While Hurley didn’t place the blame on that tone-shifting play, Oregon certainly used it to their advantage and started the second half on a 25-10 run through the first eight-plus minutes. In this time frame, ASU would commit four turnovers while putting Oregon in the double bonus. In total, Arizona State gave the ball up on offense 14 times, six of them in the second half.





“I definitely feel we turned the ball over too much and against a team like Oregon, you can’t do that,” DJ Horne said.





“I think the first eight minutes of the second half cost us,” Hurley said. “They built a lead and we couldn’t overcome it.”





In the second half, the Ducks went to the hole early and often to get fouled, where they would convert 17-24 free throws. While some calls were questionable, Arizona State’s 20 fouls in the second half simply gave Oregon too many chances at free points. On the other end of the floor, the whistle wasn’t as kind to the Sun Devils.





“It was a circus out there,” Hurley said of the officiating. “I’ll just leave it at that.”





“I feel like the refs had a big hand in this game as far as the whistle,” Horne commented. “We can’t sit here and point the finger at the refs even though you guys saw what was going on out there.”





With 18 points of his own, Horne has seemingly rediscovered his scoring form from earlier in the season. But his efforts just weren’t enough to get past Arizona State’s 20 personal fouls in the second half, in comparison to Oregon’s eight. The foul game was one of a few negative disparities that would decide the Sun Devil’s fate on Saturday night, with the most consequential coming from the charity stripe.





“It was 26 to 10 at the free throw line,” Hurley remarked regarding the attempts comparison from the charity stripe. “That’s a tough number to overcome. We held them to the 30s in the first half, and they shot like 60 (percent) in the second half so defensively it wasn’t what we needed.”





With forwards Warren Washington and Devan Cambridge, two of the premier defensive players on the team, in foul trouble, Oregon center N’Faly Dante took over down low. 14 of the senior’s 18 points came in the second half, with guard Keeshawn Barthelemy adding in 10 more of his own in a 48-point half for the Ducks. For the game as a total, Oregon shot 47 percent from the field to Arizona State’s 44, but the Ducks' three-point conversion rate at 7-16 was far more efficient than the Sun Devil’s 8-24 mark. Without two of their best defenders, the Sun Devils struggled to keep Oregon off the scoreboard.





“Foul trouble impacted the type of lineups that we had out there,” Hurley explained. “We just didn’t defend. Sometimes guys are just gonna make a play on you that’s better than the defense.”





“We just kind of lost focus on who we were playing in the first half,” Horne stated. “They came out and punches us in the mouth, and we just weren’t on our game.”





Even with all the odds seemingly stacked against them, the Sun Devils didn’t throw in the towel. After getting the lead as high as 14 in the half, Arizona State slowly worked their way back into the game with improved shot-making. Luther Muhammad was a sparkplug for the team throughout the night with 12 points off the bench, while Frankie Collins’ 13 points in the second half helped propel the comeback effort. Defensively, the Sun Devils improved on defending without fouling and forced Oregon into long possessions that helped them trim the deficit.





“There were opportunities,” Hurley stressed. “They were getting loose with the ball.”





While Oregon started to fall back on their heels, ASU's leading scorer Desmond Cambridge couldn’t provide his usual knockout punch on a night where the Sun Devils sorely could’ve used it. For the first time this season, Cambridge went scoreless in the first half and only had six points in the second half. Having been the big shot-maker for the team all year, Hurley was comfortable giving his senior the ball even with his first-half struggles.





“He’s had so many good offensive games for us," Hurley commented, "and he’s a threat to turn it on, like he did, so we’re gonna keep rolling with him.”





With less than a minute to play, Luther Muhammad had a chance to cement a breakout performance with a fastbreak go-ahead three that didn’t fall. Following an Oregon free throw, DJ Horne spotted up on a mismatch, but over-arced a long two that hit back iron. With the shot clock turned off, Hurley had to foul, and Oregon’s Nate Bittle would make one of two from the free throw line, leaving the door open for ASU to tie.





On an out of timeout play, Desmond Cambridge received the ball on the left wing, and created enough space for himself for a clean look at the rim with five seconds left. Unfortunately for him and the team, the ball rolled off the front of the rim leading to ASU’s fifth defeat in its last six contests. After the game, Hurley praised Cambridge and the whole team’s effort in a game that seemed out of hand midway through the second half.





“I thought Desmond had a clean enough look that we could live with it,” Hurley stated. “Guys were out there fighting like heck trying to make plays. Tough pill to swallow, but appreciated the effort of the guys tonight.”





Seven games remain on the regular season schedule and with many around the college basketball world seeing the Sun Devils' NCAA Tournament hopes teetering, the team remains focused, gearing to battle in each of their remaining contests.





“We’re looking forward to the rest of the season and making the most out of these remaining games,” Horne said in confidence.