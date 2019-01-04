The Utah players strolled to the sideline, taking a rest on five small chairs laid out for them by the Utes’ managers. Perhaps, too, they were bracing.

Down 17 at the time, Thursday’s contest against Arizona State had turned into a track meet where Utah looked to be in the wrong age group. The Sun Devils were flying to the rim in transition. They picked apart Utah’s 2-3 zone. And for the first time in a while, they were knocking down 3s.

If there was a time when you'd expect a coach to light into his team, this was it. Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak, instead, offered a message of hope. Approaching his players midway through the first half, Krystkowiak’s mind flashed back to a Sun Devil game he took in weeks prior.

“The Vanderbilt game, if I’m not mistaken, the Sun Devils got ahead nine or 11 on the road and Vanderbilt ended up coming back and whooping them pretty good,” Krystkowiak said. “Nothing Knute Rockne(-esque.) Nothing motivating. Just the reminder that it could be done, it’s early enough.”

From then on, Utah’s 96-86 victory turned into deja vu for its head coach. Like Vanderbilt did against the Sun Devils (9-4, 0-1 Pac-12), the Utes (7-6, 1-0 Pac-12) got hot from beyond the arc, mounted a comeback and nearly ran ASU out of the building.

“If the game would have ended after 12 minutes, it would have been great for us,” Hurley said. “I haven’t seen us play like this in that department (transition defense) of what we’ve been doing defensively all season. That was a big issue.”

Indeed it was. The unit, which arguably had its best 10 minutes of the season to start the game, crumbled. Utah turned the track meet around, flying to the races and exploiting ASU’s abysmal transition defense en route to 19 fast-break points.

“Once we start getting lazy on defense and not getting back in transition, it showed,” guard Rob Edwards said. “(We’re) not locked in as a unit, not locked in as a team. Just probably in our own world, not focused at what the task was.”

Despite shooting 46 percent and forcing countless shots in the second half, Hurley was quick to weave any blame for Thursday’s loss from the Sun Devils’ offense. It wasn’t great. It also wasn’t the reason they lost.

But ASU’s offense exploited its poor transition defense. In a sense, the two go hand in hand. Force a quick, contested shot and your opponent has a better chance of snatching the rebound and bolting up the floor with numbers.

“It was multiple offenders of quick shots or ill-advised shots and a collective breakdown of not getting back on defense,” Hurley said when asked what led to the 17-point collapse. “It led to layups, it led to a couple 3s. All of the sudden you have 17 and it’s under double-digits.”

Utah took the lead for good two and a half minutes into the second half, using an onslaught of 3-pointers (the Utes were 16 of 30 from deep) to eventually go up by as many as 13 points.

The confidence started pouring over Utah guards like Sedrick Barefield, who hit five triples and finished with 24 points, and Donnie Tillman, who knocked down six from deep and finished with 22 points.

“Barefield had a lot of attention in the early stages of the game and it was tough for him to find a shot,” Hurley said. “But when the transition stuff broke down he found himself open.”

