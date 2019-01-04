ASU’s collapse against Utah turns season into 'do or die'
The Utah players strolled to the sideline, taking a rest on five small chairs laid out for them by the Utes’ managers. Perhaps, too, they were bracing.
Down 17 at the time, Thursday’s contest against Arizona State had turned into a track meet where Utah looked to be in the wrong age group. The Sun Devils were flying to the rim in transition. They picked apart Utah’s 2-3 zone. And for the first time in a while, they were knocking down 3s.
If there was a time when you'd expect a coach to light into his team, this was it. Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak, instead, offered a message of hope. Approaching his players midway through the first half, Krystkowiak’s mind flashed back to a Sun Devil game he took in weeks prior.
“The Vanderbilt game, if I’m not mistaken, the Sun Devils got ahead nine or 11 on the road and Vanderbilt ended up coming back and whooping them pretty good,” Krystkowiak said. “Nothing Knute Rockne(-esque.) Nothing motivating. Just the reminder that it could be done, it’s early enough.”
From then on, Utah’s 96-86 victory turned into deja vu for its head coach. Like Vanderbilt did against the Sun Devils (9-4, 0-1 Pac-12), the Utes (7-6, 1-0 Pac-12) got hot from beyond the arc, mounted a comeback and nearly ran ASU out of the building.
“If the game would have ended after 12 minutes, it would have been great for us,” Hurley said. “I haven’t seen us play like this in that department (transition defense) of what we’ve been doing defensively all season. That was a big issue.”
Indeed it was. The unit, which arguably had its best 10 minutes of the season to start the game, crumbled. Utah turned the track meet around, flying to the races and exploiting ASU’s abysmal transition defense en route to 19 fast-break points.
“Once we start getting lazy on defense and not getting back in transition, it showed,” guard Rob Edwards said. “(We’re) not locked in as a unit, not locked in as a team. Just probably in our own world, not focused at what the task was.”
Despite shooting 46 percent and forcing countless shots in the second half, Hurley was quick to weave any blame for Thursday’s loss from the Sun Devils’ offense. It wasn’t great. It also wasn’t the reason they lost.
But ASU’s offense exploited its poor transition defense. In a sense, the two go hand in hand. Force a quick, contested shot and your opponent has a better chance of snatching the rebound and bolting up the floor with numbers.
“It was multiple offenders of quick shots or ill-advised shots and a collective breakdown of not getting back on defense,” Hurley said when asked what led to the 17-point collapse. “It led to layups, it led to a couple 3s. All of the sudden you have 17 and it’s under double-digits.”
Utah took the lead for good two and a half minutes into the second half, using an onslaught of 3-pointers (the Utes were 16 of 30 from deep) to eventually go up by as many as 13 points.
The confidence started pouring over Utah guards like Sedrick Barefield, who hit five triples and finished with 24 points, and Donnie Tillman, who knocked down six from deep and finished with 22 points.
“Barefield had a lot of attention in the early stages of the game and it was tough for him to find a shot,” Hurley said. “But when the transition stuff broke down he found himself open.”
***
After starting the non-conference season 9-2 with wins over then-No. 15 Mississippi State and then-No. 1 Kansas, the Sun Devils have now dropped two-straight games and for the second consecutive year, lost their Pac-12 opener.
“It feels like last year,” Hurley said. “It feels like Groundhog Day. Just quality wins (during non-conference.) You come back from Christmas after feeling so good and was pretty special, and we are not that same team. We have to figure out why we are not.”
The answers to that are more difficult.
Forward Zylan Cheatham thinks it may have to do with the Devils’ taking their foot off the gas when they jump out to a big lead.
“It’s costing us games that we shouldn’t lose,” he said. “The question I asked my guys was, ‘What do we want to do with this season? Do we want beating Kansas and winning our Vegas tournament to be the highlight of our season? Or do we want to buckle down and do something.”
The Devils biggest problem? Time.
In an atrocious Pac-12 conference, losses put far more of a damper on an NCAA Tournament resume than would be the case in most other conferences. Sure, the Devils have a few nice, marquee wins in the non-conference, but there are plenty more opportunities for them to hurt their resume then to bolster it.
It seems like everyone’s realizing that.
Following the loss, the hallway connecting the Wells Fargo Arena court and ASU’s locker room, which resembled Mardi Gras after the Kansas win, turned into a ghost town. Freshman guard Luguentz Dort came out first. He became emotional as he saw his family, leaning against a wall as they consoled him.
Next out was freshman Taeshon Cherry, who had just five points on 2 of 9 shooting. He walked down the hallway with his brother and former Sun Devil guard Eddie House, who did color for the game on Pac-12 Network.
Cherry, with a ball in his hands, headed back to the court to put up some postgame shots. All the while, House was trying to let the 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward know if there are 18 seconds left in the shot clock and he has a little bit of space, it’s alright to pass it off in search of a better shot.
“You guys have to help each other out,” House told Cherry.
Edwards exited soon after, stopping to chat with reporters.
The junior guard talked about the Devils’ poor defensive performance at length, noting that the team is going to change it.
“How do you change that?” a reporter asked Edwards.
“We talked about it. We’re going to change it moving forward,” Edwards said.
“What are some of the things that help change it?” the reporter responded.
“We talked about it in the locker room,” Edwards replied.
The responses to Thursday’s loss were a mixed bag, packed with different feelings and displays. Saturday against Colorado, though, will be the first chance for Hurley and Co. to see if they have truly made the changes Edwards alluded to.
“It’s do or die,” Cheatham said.