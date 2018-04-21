Gage Canning stepped to the plate in a key situation, with two on and two out in the eighth inning of a tied game against Utah. His team had amassed just two hits in the previous five frames.



With a looping single into shallow center, the junior broke a longstanding tie and delivered what would be the game-winning run of Arizona State’s 7-4 victory over Utah, Friday night at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

A lineup that had plated four runs on eight hits in the first two frames, but had since gone ice cold, pushed across three runs with two outs in the eighth to take a commanding lead, thanks to Canning’s base knock and a two-run triple by sophomore Carter Aldrete on the following at-bat.

“It’s a tough thing to do, hitting the baseball, but it’s usually going to come down to, in a win and a loss, the team who gets the most two-out RBI usually ends up on the winning side,” Smith said. “So that was big.”

Six of the Sun Devils’ seven runs came with two outs, but at the end of the day, it was Canning’s two-out RBI that made the difference for an ASU team desperate for a run. Fittingly, the man who delivered it has been the cornerstone of the offense all season, batting .386 with a hit in all but four games.

His 28 RBI are second on the ASU roster, but arguably none have been more vital than the one he tallied Friday, which broke a six-game losing streak and kept the Sun Devils from falling to a Utah team still looking for its tenth win.

“It’s kind of nice being in those situations sometimes, because you know you can get that big hit and go ahead, it’s a good feeling,” Canning said. “Especially after we haven’t been winning a lot of games, it’s just nice to get out of it really.”

That said, Aldrete was also quite effective throughout Friday’s win, having arguably his best game of the season with a 3-for-5 outing. The sophomore knocked in three runs — two on his eighth-inning triple and one more on a double in the second that put ASU up 3-0. Senior Taylor Lane followed suit to push the lead to four.

Utah responded quickly to the Sun Devils’ early output, scoring two runs in each of the next two innings to tie things up and chase starting pitcher Alec Marsh (3-2, 3.33 ERA). The sophomore allowed four earned runs and four hits while striking out four Utes in four innings. He also walked two batters.

“Marsh had tweaked his back a little bit, so we had to get him out of there,” Smith said. “He didn’t have his best stuff.”

His replacement, Dellan Raish (2-1, 3.14 ERA), was outstanding, and ultimately picked up the win. The redshirt freshman pitched five shutout innings, during which he struck out eight batters and allowed just two hits.

Raish has been impressive in relief at times throughout the season — most notably, the Cave Creek, Arizona native struck out seven in four frames at Washington State — but in none of those appearances was he quite as dominant for quite as long as he was Saturday night.

“For Raish to come in and shut that thing down and take over the baseball game was a huge lift for our team,” Smith said. “Huge.”

The Sun Devils will look to build upon their first win in 14 days against the Utes again Saturday night, with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Other Notes

→ For most of ASU’s recent contests, Spencer Torkelson — the nation’s leader in home runs, with 18 — had been batting second behind Gage Canning. Friday, he was moved to the lead-off spot; in his new position in the lineup, the freshman picked up a double and a walk in five plate appearances.

According to Smith, the biggest reason he moved Torkelson to the top of the order was essentially to get him to maximize his number of trips to the batter’s box.

“Would you rather have a guy that’s leading the country in home runs, what is it, 6-1, 215, coming to the plate as many times as possible?” he said. “Or, somebody else that’s not that. It’s a long way of saying I just want that beast to the plate as many times as we can get him to the plate.”

→ At Tuesday’s media availability, it had been mentioned that Carter Aldrete would be moving to first base and Torkelson would be taking over in right field. That wasn’t the case in Friday’s weekend opener against Utah, but Aldrete mentioned he’ll likely be making that move for ASU’s upcoming Tuesday game against New Mexico State.

“Skip told me that he was going to wait until a mid-week game to throw me in the fire,” Aldrete said. “Practiced all week at first base, ended up playing right field, so, what are you going to do?”