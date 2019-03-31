“(Pitcher Alec) Marsh runs by me,” Smith says, “and says, ‘I’m going down to toss to see how I feel.’”

Smith retreated to the back of a dugout. He wanted to measure his team’s vibe after squandering a lead, would they be lively or merely sauntering around? Staking out at the water cooler, he gleefully noticed the former. Then he was interrupted.

Smith obliged, going to the pen for the seventh and final time in the eighth inning. Cleaning up for Brady Corrigan, Romero maneuvered through a jam, allowing Arizona (13-14, 2-7 Pac-12) only a four-spot in the eighth.

Among the positive respondents was senior righty Sam Romero, who tossed 52 pitches in three innings on Saturday. Romero, who said he doesn’t really get sore until two or three days after an outing, gave his head coach rousing encouragement to throw him on the mound again.

Tracy Smith walked down to the bullpen around the sixth or seventh inning, one-by-one asking each of his pitchers how they felt. By that point, he had already taxed five of his 12 pitchers. A little first-person gauge was needed.

Luckily for him, they didn’t. After 5 hours and 12 minutes of action, 33 runs, 29 hits, and 21 walks, ASU shortstop Alika Williams walked it off. He lined a chopper to Arizona shortstop Jacob Blas, who bobbled the ball and committed the Wildcats’ fourth error, securing ASU’s 17-16 victory, its first series sweep of Arizona since 2009.

It wasn’t a conversation. Marsh spoke, then bolted down the line to stretch and throw in the ASU bullpen. The Sun Devil Friday starter, who hurled nearly 100 pitches two days prior, was going to see to it that he was ready, just in case his team needed him.

The walk-off win improved No. 9 ASU’s record to 25-1 and 8-1 in the conference, tying the Devils for their best start in school history. It also saved Smith from taking another trip to the bullpen, being forced to pluck someone on short rest or someone too inexperienced for the situation.





Instead, Romero shut it down in his 1 2/3 innings of work, tossing 68 percent strikes and allowing just three hits. He said he had an inkling he may be headed out to the mound once Corrigan entered in the eighth, thinking he was the last arm.





On Sunday, he was. The Devils’ only senior pitched on no days rest, tossing a combined 93 pitches in two days.





“All hands on deck,” Romero said. “We set ourselves up pretty good for Sunday to be ready to pitch.”





Indeed they did. ASU sent out only seven pitchers in its Friday and Saturday night victories over the Wildcats, prompting Smith to sit in the media room a night ago and say how well positioned his club was heading into their series finale.





“Show you how much I know,” he quipped Sunday.





But Smith was blunt after his team’s ugly win, reminding those in the room that there’s bound to be a few of those across a 55-game slate. They just happen to hurt ASU more than most teams, forcing the Devils to scour a little harder through their scarce bullpen.





Smith has asked a lot of his arms so far this season, seemingly making all 12 pitchers available every night. That fatigue, he admitted, may have led to Sunday, which arguably had five bad outings.





“Some of them (I was disappointed in), some of them no because we’ve been asking a lot out of guys like Corrigan and (Erik) Tolman, too,” Smith said. “They just didn’t have it. They were out of gas and they weren’t very effective today. You know what, they deserve a down day the way I look at it.”





All season, it felt like that ‘down day’ was coming. Like it was due. ASU’s lack of arms was finally going to catch up to it, both in terms of depth and performance. Yet, it took until the end of March to come to fruition. Some teams, with far more arms, had one the first few weeks of the year.

Smith was asked about what his outlook would be had this game happened on a Friday, having to navigate two more games with a patchwork bullpen. He expressed joy that wasn’t the case, adding:





“But there’s going to be some guys who step up in that mix here probably even on Tuesday. We’re going to try and win every baseball game but we have to make sure we’re ready for next weekend.”





After mass skepticism how it would operate, Smith’s bullpen-managing job has gone well, made easier by deep starts and the constant flow of an early lead. The innings strain has been divvied up between the main brass of Romero, Tolman, and Corrigan, still susceptible for guys like Chaz Montoya and Blake Burzell to get the call in high-pressure situations.





It’s put ASU’s pitchers in a non-stop mindset where they’re always expecting to pitch, recovering and preparing every day like they’re going on the mound.





Sunday was a glimpse of what the worst case scenario is for the Sun Devils -- where they’re bullpen get obliterated and has little space to turn. But that isn’t going to happen often. Like any team, fatigue in late May will come, but Smith is filling his bullpen full of high-innings arms who have been there before, able to swap one in case of any May lulls.





Just as ASU’s season has shaped up, the bullpen seems to be at the hip. There may not be any need to panic, it may be pretty good, just like the rest of the team.