ASU’s bend but don’t break defense dominant in win over Arizona

ASU LB Will Shaffer makes a tackle in the win over Arizona

From the opening coin toss, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch’s actions expressed belief in his offense. And the first-year Wildcat head coach believed in it for good reason, as moving the ball against Arizona State wasn’t a big problem for quarterback Will Plummer and his offense for most of Saturday afternoon.

The bend-don’t-break defensive mentality is thrown around often enough in football these days to make one’s head spin, but the Sun Devil defense continued to play to it against the Wildcats. Fisch’s offense began the day with chunk passing plays of 23 and 44 yards, the second play just the third 40-plus yard gain allowed by the Sun Devils all season. But after the Wildcats reached the red zone, defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce’s defense answered the bell and held strong to limit the opening drive damage to just a field goal. That continued throughout the first half, as an Arizona offense that gained 216 first-half yards (ASU gained just 128 yards but led 14-9 at the break) had to settle for three field goals.

“I think it’s respect for our defense,” said Pierce of the one-dimensional Arizona offense. Plummer’s career-high 346 passing yards gave the Wildcats success through the air, but a strong ASU run defense held Arizona to 1.5 yards per carry. “We’ve been pretty stout, for the most part, all year, stopping the run. They challenged us. They made some competitive catches, and their quarterback played an outstanding game. But more importantly, in college football, you have to run the football, and when you can make them one-dimensional, the sacks and the turnovers make them make an errant pass.”

Eventually, the errant Arizona pass Pierce spoke of did come. On a day full of Arizona (1-11, 1-8 Pac-12) moving the ball before timely stops from Arizona State (8-4, 6-3 Pac-12), the final dagger came via redshirt senior cornerback Jack Jones. With a 16-point advantage in the hands of the Sun Devils during the middle stages of the fourth quarter, Plummer went through his progressions and settled on a target for sophomore wide receiver Bobbie Curry. Once the ball made its way to the sideline, Jones stepped in front of Curry, picked off the pass, and took it 87 yards for his first career touchdown and a 38-15 lead.

“Jack has been a guy that when you need to make a play, I always tell him, ‘I need you to go do it,’” said Pierce of Jones, who punctuated the fifth straight Sun Devil win over the Wildcats with a celebratory toss of the football into the ASU student section. “When his number is called, he’s always performed for us. It has been a great three years to be back with him. I’m proud of him and can’t wait to see where he’s going.”

Dating back years, Jones had dreamed of a pick-six, but the moment had never come. While at USC, Jones said he had the idea to throw his first touchdown ball into the stands, an opportunity that didn’t present itself until late in a blowout win over a rival.

“That was my only opportunity,” Jones said. “It was in my head. I just launched it. I was thinking, ‘it’s over.’ U of A has to go homesick.”

Jones’ topsy-turvy career at Arizona State – and in college football – has seen him make his way into and out of the lineup for the Sun Devils. Dismissed from USC following an arrest, head coach Herm Edwards and staff needed the blessing of ASU administration to bring him in. When Jones was asked about his game-sealing interception, the 2021 Bob Moran Territorial Cup MVP winner chose instead to thank the school for the opportunity it afforded him.

“I’m honestly going to give credit to coach Herm, (Vice President for University Athletics) Ray Anderson, (ASU President) Dr. Crow, (Marvin) Lewis and AP,” said Jones following a six-tackle performance that included a strip sack and the interception. “Without that group of guys, I wouldn’t be here, and I wouldn’t have the opportunity to even get interceptions or make tackles for ASU football. I’m just blessed to be here.

“This game is for sure bigger than me. Nobody is bigger than the program. It’s more so about the program. We hope to keep the tradition going and keep ASU winning.”

Jones has been no stranger to great performances against the Wildcats. In ASU’s 24-7 win in 2019, the Sun Devil defensive back had six tackles and two interceptions. He also added a strip sack to his stat line on a day that saw ASU tally four sacks. In the previous month, they’d gotten no sacks. The two turnovers forced by Jones on Saturday led directly to points for the Sun Devils and were the continuation of a trend for Edwards’ squads.

