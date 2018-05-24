Arizona State probably needs some of its current Louisiana contingent to step up and contribute this season to keep future prospects interested. WR Terrell Chatman, DE Jalen Bates, and once he gets back from injury, DT Shannon Forman all have a chance to make an impact at ASU in the near future.

With assistant coach John Simon on staff, who has roots in Louisiana thanks in part to his monster all-purpose D.J. Foster-like career at La Tech from 1998-2001, ASU has kept up recruiting efforts in the southeast, and is pursuing several talented 2019 prospects. Let's take a look at the currently uncommitted Lousianans on ASU's radar: