Arizona State's relationship with the local high school coaching community, if it were a Facebook status, would certainly be set to "it's complicated."High turnover amongst assistant coaches, coupled with waning prioritization of in-state recruits by the previous coaching staff, made holding the attention of the the elite in-state recruits a tough task in recent seasons. Since the arrival of Herm Edwards, and with him, Al Luginbill, the approach has shifted, and with that shift might come some promising results.

Before I continue down this road of examining Arizona State's in-state recruiting efforts, I've walked this minefield enough to know that there are certain topics I have to address before proceeding. Here we go...

PERMANENT DISCLAIMER: Arizona State University should recruit the best available talent within their designated "recruiting footprint." State boundary lines are arbitrary markers and should not be used to measure recruiting success. That being said, there are no schools that consistently field top-flight football programs who do not also, year-after-year, secure at least a third of the best talent within the school's immediate vicinity (besides the enigmatic UCLA Bruins). This does not include schools with a national footprint, like Stanford or Notre Dame. Sometimes, kids just want to leave. Sometimes, ASU gets outworked. A swing and a miss, while dishearenting, is considered more admirable than striking out looking. Ultimately, winning is the only thing that matters. Attempting to win with out-of-state recruits to get the attention of in-state recruits is a completely approach, so long as in-state recruits aren't neglected.