LAS VEGAS - For some people, once is enough. While only time will tell how the NCAA Tournament committee feels, Arizona State (22-12) surely are not those kinds of folks. In their rubber match with rival No. 8 Arizona (27-6), the Sun Devils simply couldn’t keep up their intensity for 40 full minutes in a 78-59 defeat in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament.





Playing in their third game in as many days, ASU had to give 100 percent both against Oregon State and USC just to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. With both the Beavers and Trojans taking them down to the wire, the Sun Devils had simply shot too many bullets already, and you can’t go against this Arizona team without ammunition. Despite a valiant defensive effort, the Sun Devils just didn’t have their rhythm on offense, and Arizona made life hell for them all night before ASU just couldn’t keep up anymore on either end in the late second half, having played two excruciating battles already in this tournament.





“Gotta give credit to Arizona and how they played,” head coach Bobby Hurley complimented. “The three straight days may have taken its toll late. We kinda ran out of steam.”





Out of the gate, fatigue didn’t seem to involve itself, with the contest having a vibe similar to the last meeting between the teams two Saturdays ago. Arizona looked like the better team on the stat sheet and to the naked eye, but Arizona State got enough stops and shots to keep themselves within striking distance throughout the first half. Their pesty defensive work combined with some timely shot-making allowed ASU to go into halftime down just seven points, despite getting outshot 52 percent to 29.





“I thought we were in decent shape at halftime,” Hurley noted. “We were within stirking distance and we were still there.”





The main player who allowed the Devils to keep the game within reach early was none other than Jamiya Neal, whose ten first-half points led the team alongside his defense on the other end.





“Jamiya came in the first half and gave us a big lift,” Hurley said. “He was good throughout the entire game.”





The main culprit of the Wildcats’ efficient offense was the job done by their frontcourt players, as Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo gave the Sun Devils problems from buzzer to buzzer. Having won the battle in the trenches in the team’s matchup at McKale Center, the Sun Devils expected the punch back from Arizona and could only hold them off for so long.





“Their interior players were outstanding tonight,” Hurley said. “We won the paint at Arizona. We weren’t able to do it tonight, and that was a big part of the game.”





“They gave us their best punch,” Warren Washington said. “





Despite Arizona’s overwhelming paint game, which netted them 40 points in the paint on the night, ASU’s gnat-like style of play continued into the second half as well. They weathered the storm of Arizona’s offense, made their key shots to keep the game within reach, and trailed by just four points with a little over seven minutes to go. From then on, ASU’s long 50-plus hours started to get to them, something they couldn’t afford to have happened up against one of the most up-tempo, elite offensive teams in the country.





One of the centerpieces of that team took advantage of the Sun Devils' fatigue to avenge a key underwhelming performance against ASU in Tucson. That main difference between the Sun Devils' triumph then and Friday came in the form of Oumar Ballo. With just seven points and foul trouble plaguing him at McKale, Ballo stepped up in Vegas for his team with 14 points and ten rebounds, highlighting the Wildcats' +14 rebounding margin on the night. His total effort firmly outplayed his counterpart Warren Washington in nearly every statistical category, including points, rebounds, and blocks.





“They gave us their best punch,” Warren Washington said. “The last two matchups, I felt like I played better one-on-one (against Ballo). Credit to him; he’s a great player.”





Even with Ballo’s improved night, ASU was still in position to strike, but the work they had done in the previous days had done too much of a number for them to run with the Wildcats. After the 7:06 mark in the second half, the Sun Devils wouldn’t make another field goal, allowing Arizona to pull away. What was a four-point game then became an 11-point margin in barely a minute, powered by their transition play on the wings. What eventually sealed their fate was perimeter shot-making by the Wildcats to take the offensive torch from Ballo and Tubelis.





“When they're making shots, it gets really tough,” Hurley said of Arizona’s 52 percent shooting performance. “Henderson was, Ramey’s always a threat.”





Between their two wings, Courtney Ramey and Cedric Henderson combined for 23 points together on Saturday, reminiscent of their collective of 33 in Tucson two weeks back.





“That type of team keeps you on your toes,” Washington said. “They’re always trying to look for you to make defensive mistakes so they can capitalize on it. When we got it down to five, we gambled too much, had defensive mistakes, and they capitalized. We weathered the storm but couldn’t get over the hump.”





When all was said and done, Arizona would outscore their rivals 22-7 to emphatically win Friday's contest.





“Playing with Ballo and Tubelis, that takes a toll just playing against them,” Desmond Cambridge said. “This is our third day playing hard; it’s hard to do it continuously. The gas was literally on ‘E’ at the end.”





“They’re a top 10 team in the nation for a reason,” DJ Horne reasoned. “They showed that tonight.”





Arizona’s win sends them to the Pac-12 Championship Game on Saturday night against UCLA and puts Arizona State in college basketball purgatory until Sunday afternoon.





The Sun Devils have done all they can on the court, and it’s now in the hands of the NCAA Tournament committee to decide if ASU deserves to be in the field of 68. With most bracketologists slotting the Sun Devils as right on the cutline between the last team in and the first team out, it appears to be a decision between ASU, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, and Oklahoma State for the last three bids most likely, following Utah State’s win over Boise State on Friday. Bobby Hurley laid out his team’s case, and the tournament veteran as a player and coach couldn’t have been more clear on how his Sun Devils stack up to other teams that are uncertain of their tournament status.





“I’ve been through the process and understand the evaluation process,” Hurley said. “I truly believe that if you take our three best wins and compare them to other bubble teams, I don’t think it’s close.”





Those three wins that Hurley refers to all came away from Desert Financial Arena, including neutral site wins over surefire tournament teams in Creighton and USC plus the true road win over Arizona two weeks back. Just winning these quality games away from their home court speaks for themselves, but the Sun Devils combined 12 wins in contests not played in Tempe has Hurley believing his team has done more than enough to suffice the committee.





“We’ve demonstrated that we can go away from our home court and win, and that’s a major priority in the NCAA Tournament,” Hurley noted.





“Teams with our résume don’t go to the NIT,” Warren Washington added.





The sheer quantity of victories alongside the quality of them that the Sun Devils put together would back that argument up, according to Hurley and the players.





“Compared to other people’s résumes… I’m very hopeful,” Cambridge said. “I think we got a good chance.”





“I think we got the résume to do it,” Jamiya Neal added. “Fingers crossed.”





“Hope that whoever’s making those decisions knows that we put in the work and deserve to be there,” DJ Horne expanded.





“We won 22 games in a power conference,” Hurley emphasized. “How much more do you really have to do? I think these guys deserve it.”