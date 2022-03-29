ASU receivers locking in 'moving pieces' of offense, QB battle

Giovanni Sanders loosely gripped the straps of his maroon Arizona State backpack as he talked to the media after Monday’s practice, securing his textbooks behind him in an embodiment of the student-athlete.





The senior wide receiver is a student on the field this spring, too. Sanders has to learn a new offense, ASU’s third install in four years. He has to adjust to a quarterback competition between Trenton Bourguet and Paul Tyson, who are two different signal-callers. On top of that, technical improvements and stretching his physical limitations remain a priority.





The wealth of information to process from now until fall may seem daunting. Yet, Sanders spoke fluently about the areas of study for the wide receiver room as if he were the coach. There is still much to master about the offense, but the wideout-in-training understands what offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas aims to accomplish.





“This offense has a lot of moving pieces,” Sanders said. “There’s not just an X receiver, a Z, and an F. We move around a lot.”





Chad Johnson Jr. said absorbing all the elements of Thomas’ attack is a “day-by-day thing,” but the outspoken redshirt sophomore agrees with the value of the approach changes. Johnson believes the huddle will help the offense flow better this season and reduce mental errors. Thomas’ predecessor, Zak Hill, ran a hurry-up style that pressured the defense with speed. It also led to the Sun Devils committing the third-most penalties in the FBS.





“We get a lot of more time to think over the play,” Johnson said. “We get to maybe ask the quarterback even if we don’t know. Everything is much better, way more smooth.





“[Under] Coach Hill, everything was tempo, tempo, tempo. We didn’t have enough time to think. It’s not an excuse, but we have time to think now.”





The language has been altered, too. Sanders said the verbiage for each call doesn’t necessarily match up with the routes that are run. Bryan Thompson also acknowledged he is working to dial down the playbook. However, when it all finally clicks, Thompson knows his talents will be utilized accordingly.





“Whatever your best abilities are, he’s going to put you in that spot to get the job done,” Thompson said.





Of course, the quarterback has to be the facilitator. Thomas can diagram opportunities for his playmakers, but the ball has to be delivered accurately and precisely. As Johnson mentioned, he has to get the offense on the same page if confusion arises during a drive.





Observations are still preliminary, but there is obvious polarity between Bourguet and Tyson. Sanders detailed that contrast, which was the most specific description by a player so far this spring.

“[Bourguet] has a bit more poise and smartness on the field,” Sanders said. “I don’t want to say that in a bad way toward Paul. But working with Trent behind here before, with him and Paul coming in new, I know what Trent is about.





“Trent is a dude who’s in the classroom a lot; he’s not going to have a lot of mental errors. He’s going to be in the pocket, make the right reads, throw it around. Paul seems to have more of the downfield arm to do more vertical. He seems to be a little more vocal than Trent. But they both definitely have good pros and cons.”





Thompson has noticed the variance in style as well. However, the former Utah transfer said his job doesn’t change based on the player under center.





“I love it,” Thompson said. “It’s just different balls coming my way. If it’s in the air, then I’m going to go get it. I don’t really care about the quarterback.”





Individually, the receivers are applying the necessary polish. Sanders wants to separate better at the top of his route, get his weight up, and increase functional strength in order to block linebackers and defensive ends consistently. Johnson, who was knocked out of spring camp a year ago due to a turf toe injury, has maximization of acceleration and speed on his mind.





Thompson, the veteran option in the room, wants to expand his versatility.





“It’s my sixth year, so I really just want to improve on everything little by little,” Thompson said. “Just not being a deep dirt wide receiver, but a complete wide receiver. Being able to take a hitch to the house or whatever. The main thing is when I get the ball in my hands, making sure I secure it and get as many yards as I can.”





Another player who has drawn rave reviews is Elijhah Badger. Badger was ruled academically ineligible for his first season, setting him back from the group. Last season, he was dabbled in as a utility player and rushed for two touchdowns. Johnson said a matured Badger is focused this spring, and the discipline has enhanced his sensational potential.





“I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone as athletic as him,” Johnson said. “He’s weird. Just look at his knees, ankles… his body’s weird. He looks like me and squats 500 (pounds).”





That’s insane.





“Well, maybe not 500 exactly,” Johnson said, smiling at his exaggeration. “But he’s lifting with the offensive linemen for sure.”





“Elijhah’s been locked in,” Sanders said. “I’ve seen a lot of good things out of him. His releases are really good; his hands have been really good. He’s got speed. He just has a natural freakish athletic ability that you don’t see in a lot of people.”

“Breaking down, decelerating, everything,” Thompson said. “One thing he’s really good at is high pointing the ball.”





Ricky Pearsall, the breakout performer from last season, has also stamped his impression. Pearsall finished with 48 catches, 540 yards, and four touchdowns as a do-it-all weapon for the Sun Devils. He lined up in both the outside and slot positions while operating as a frequent tab for trick plays. No matter his role, Pearsall is sure to be a hassle for defenders.





“He’s really shifty,” Thompson said. “He can put his foot in the ground and go the opposite way at any point he wants.”





“Rick is a speedster,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of running away from defensive backs. In man coverage, he can beat anything. Crossing routes, you can’t guard him. And that’s what a lot of these routes pertain to.”





Sanders, with his proverbial coaching glasses on, examined why Pearsall’s jets are unique.





“He has speed, but it’s controlled speed,” Sanders said. “He can get going one hundred percent, but then when he gets to the top of his routes, he can shut it down. If he has to come back to the ball or if it’s a speed cut, he can get in and out of it.”





Pearsall has come up among teammates in discussions about leadership. The team needs to replace three team captains. Thompson was named a captain when ASU traveled to Salt Lake City to face Utah, his former team. During the game, the legacies of running back Ty Jordan and safety Aaron Lowe were honored. Both were killed in shootings over the past two years. Thompson wears No. 22, the digits each player donned in their memory.





Thompson plans to use his tragedy and experiences to be a resource for his teammates.





“I wouldn’t want them to go through the same battles I went through,” Thompson said. “My job is to give them as much knowledge, and helping them is also helping me. I take that role very seriously.”





Meanwhile, expectations have been set. The ASU wide receivers entered last season with plenty to prove but failed to blossom as a whole. Respect is at the forefront of their agenda.





“We want to be the best in the nation,” Sanders said. “I know everybody says that, but we’re really hungry for that. Especially since we have so many doubters on the outside just firing up our fuel. We’re just going to keep working and hopefully prove everybody wrong.”





Sanders immediately corrected his statement.





“Not, hopefully. We will prove everybody wrong.”









