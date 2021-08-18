ASU receivers are 'driven' to show their abilities and maximize potential

From top to bottom, No. 25 Arizona State is a Pac-12 contender with a surplus of experienced veterans and talent on both sides of the ball. With 20 out of 22 starters returning from the shortened 2020 season, the 2021 Sun Devils are locked, loaded, and eager for a standout campaign this fall after COVID-19 sliced their schedule down to just four games.





With such an influx of talent, there are very few weaknesses across the depth chart. Nearly the entire defensive depth chart is locked in as the unit that will take the field on Sep. 2 against Southern Utah at Sun Devil Stadium. The offense is much of the same, as the starters at quarterback, running back, and the offensive line are definitive, barring sudden injuries or changes.





One position that lacks the same clarity on offense, though, is the wide receiver room.





Across the past three years, names like N’Keal Harry, Brandon Aiyuk, and Frank Darby were always the topic of discussion when it came to the passing game. With Darby’s departure for the NFL Draft at the end of the 2020 season, suddenly, a door swung open for names to be made, roles to be filled, and identities to be shaped.





The core of receivers on the 2021 roster is less experienced than it’s been in years, and while it may be a cause for apprehension amongst fans, those inside the program know things are starting to shift, and it all starts with an “us vs. the world” mentality.





“We feel like everything is against us right now,” redshirt junior wideout Geordon Porter, the most experienced Sun Devil amongst the group, said. “We have allegations, coronavirus…. We feel like this is the year (to prove ourselves). We are going to play all of our games, and we are excited to take the challenge.”





Out of the returners, the most experienced are Porter and junior slot receiver Ricky Pearsall. Other upperclassmen additions include the likes of Utah graduate transfer Bryan Thompson, Montana State redshirt junior transfer Mekhi Metcalf, graduate walk-on Alex Harris and junior walk-on Giovanni Sanders.





The rest, eight receivers, to be exact, are still underclassmen navigating their way through their ASU careers but have a lot of talent and potential to boot. Despite being young and rather inexperienced, they feel much more prepared and improved than in years past.





“(We are better) in a lot of ways,” redshirt freshman slot receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton said. “We are stronger, faster, more mature, and smarter. We know everything we need to do and where we need to be.”





It’s no secret that ASU’s running game dominated in the short display it put on last season. The one-two punch of redshirt freshman DeaMonte Trayanum and redshirt senior Rachaad White, along with the fleet-footed Jayden Daniels, opened opportunities for Arizona State and paved the way for a significant amount of the team’s total yardage on offense.





The wide receiver room has a chance to change that in 2021. The group has been labeled as an “X Factor” as it’s not as set in stone and concrete as other portions of the offense but holds the potential to take the Sun Devils above and beyond the production from 2020.





“Last year, we didn’t have much of a chance to prove (how valuable the group can be to the offense),” Porter said. “Each and every game we got better though, from USC to Oregon State. We had to figure out what our strengths were. I feel like it’s going to be so much better this year. I think people are going to be surprised.”





While they may want to create surprise, the group acquired a surprise of their own in February of this year, when the team announced Thompson, a graduate transfer from Utah, had decided to take his talents to the desert to bolster the unit. During his time at Utah, Thompson always viewed ASU as a difficult opponent in the Pac-12 South, but when the opportunity to join its ranks came knocking, he couldn’t help but answer the door.

“This is a tough team to play against,” he explained. “They are going to stay in there with you the whole game, and that’s something I definitely wanted to be a part of.”





Thompson is on the same page as Porter in that he believes the passing game and wide receivers can be an X-Factor or pleasant surprise for the offense, but where he differs is in his faith that the success and consistency of the running game will open doors for success through the air.





“I think the depth is going to open up opportunities for everybody,” Thomson said. “(The wide receivers) definitely feel like we can make a difference. We are ready for the ball to come our way and the pressure that comes with it. Like I said thought, (DeaMonte Trayanum) and Rachaad (White) are going to open up everything for us.”





Another element that works in favor of the wideouts is comfortability within offensive coordinator Zak Hill’s system. Full of complex pre-snap motions and differing schemes, the task of taking on the new offense in a shortened season amidst a pandemic was not an easy hill to climb. Redshirt sophomore Andre Johnson explained the differences in the Hill system in year two and how it’s become much more natural to be a part of.





“A year ago, at this time, we were just barely scratching the surface with understanding Coach Hill’s offense,” Johnson mentioned. “Now we are way more comfortable. We know what’s he’s thinking with it now, whether that’s what he wants from the quarterbacks or what he wants from us in certain situations or with certain routes. Our understanding has gone up a lot since last year.”





Amongst the improvements, Johnson listed increased understanding of reading defenses and adjusting on the fly, something they struggled with last year. However, the greatest tool of improvement for this group has been their competition.





ASU boasts one of the most experienced secondaries in the entire country and one of the Pac-12’s best. Anchored by graduate corners Jack Jones and Chase Lucas, as well as graduate student DeAndre Pierce and senior Evan Fields at safety. The phrase “iron sharpens iron” is one of defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez’s favorite one-liners, but it seems as if it’s snuck over to applications amongst the two position groups as well.





“We know what Chase Lucas and Jack Jones are going to do; they have (NFL) aspirations,” Johnson affirmed. “Going up against league-bound corners, it’s helping us grow a lot in each of our own ways and game. There’s not going to be many corners like them out there.”





The wideouts have also been faced with a new challenge as of late, as they were assigned a new position coach, Bobby Wade after Prentice Gill was put on leave during the first week of fall camp. Despite the sudden change, the group believes in Wade as their coach and find him just as valuable as his predecessor in his lessons and coaching abilities.”





“It’s not really been too difficult of a transition,” Porter mentioned. “It’s more so about finding out what each coach likes. They obviously have the same goal, but they’d also like to see things done a little differently.”





“Both Bobby Wade and Coach (Gill) have been a big part of my success here thus far,” Thompson said. “They look at every detail and everything I do and try to help. I love both of those guys.”





While questions remain about the impact the wide receiver room will have in the offense, the receivers themselves have no worries. They’re confident in their abilities, and after a full offseason learning Hill’s offense, they’re ready for another go-around. When asked to describe his group in a single word, Johnson chose the word “driven.”





“We are here to prove a point,” he said. “It’s not just about the run game. Everyone thought it all stopped at Frank Darby. You don’t see us at the top of the receiver lists; none of us have received that kind of fame or recognition, so we want to prove ourselves and prove a point… We want people to know what we are capable of doing by the end of the season.”





