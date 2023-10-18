After Wednesday’s practice, Arizona State football defensive coordinator Brian Ward was asked what are the biggest challenges that the no.5 ranked Washington offense presents. He immediately answered the question with a chuckle and just said, “They’re pretty good.”





Like most of head coach Kenny Dillingham’s staff, Ward is a newcomer to Tempe, spending last year in Pullman as the defensive coordinator for Washington State. Therefore, he’s hardly a stranger to this Huskies team.





In the final week of the regular season last year, Ward faced Washington in the Apple Cup rivalry game. His defense held up well through the first three-quarters of the game, and the Cougars were within two points, entering the fourth quarter down 35-33. But, then- junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. led the Huskies on three long drives, resulting in 16 fourth-quarter points, and the Washington State offense was stifled, which led to a 51-33 defeat.





It was arguably Penix’s best game of the season. Against his in-state rival, the signal caller threw for 485 yards, good for his second-biggest output that season, along with accounting for five total touchdowns with three through the air and two on the ground.





“We were really ready for everything,” Ward recalled about the game last year. “Really, it came down to we got stressed in the second half, and we broke down. That’s what happens when you’re under stress, and when offenses are moving the football, it’s really what team can stay most composed.”





When Ward detailed what makes Washington such a good team, he said it truly starts with the front five, calling the Huskies’ offensive line “the best pass-protecting offensive line in college football.”





Through six games this season, this unit has allowed just four sacks, ranking fourth in the country. Last year, Penix was sacked five times all of last season, so over the last two years, this group has clearly proved to be one of the best offensive lines in college football.





“[The offensive line is] why you see this quarterback operating,” Ward noted. “He’s just a great operator number one because those guys know how to protect upfront. You’re going to have that kind of protection on each snap on every snap, and every time you drop back, to throw the football. I think there’s some crazy stat where they’ve given up five sacks in the last 18 games or something like that. So, we got our work cut out for us up front.”





And it’s not just the offensive line that has been elite this year. According to BETMGM, Penix’s current odds for the Heisman Trophy sit at -145, with the next closest, Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel, placing a distant +1000. And the Washington quarterback has more than justified being the clubhouse leader for that prestigious award. He has already tossed 20 touchdown passes and just three interceptions and has continuously stretched the field with an impressive 10.7 yards per attempt. Under his guidance, the offense has produced unfathomable numbers, averaging 44 points and 543 yards.





“I was probably most impressed by him just in terms of being an operator in his system,” Ward remarked. “He’s a guy that if he reads a corner that’s paying off, he’s gonna take the check down. If he sees the corner again, he knows he’s gonna take the shot. If he sees the safety leaning one way, he’s gonna go the other. He just totally trusts his reads. He’s just very well-coached.





“It’s a byproduct of consistent coaching, which leads to his development. Then he has the right people around him to be able to execute, so they just don’t make mistakes offensively. Guys don’t get beaten pass protection. He very rarely misses a read, and now he knows where his receivers are going to be on every snap.”





Last year, when Washington suffered their last loss, ASU was able to force a crucial pick-six that flipped the game on its head, literally, leading to a 45-38 upset win in Tempe. The interception wasn’t all Penix’s fault as his throw hit off the back of one of his offensive linemen’s head and reached into the hands of junior defensive back Jordan Clark, who took the carom for a score that represented the margin of victory.





Alas, so far this season, turnovers have been a glaring shortcoming for the ASU defense. While they have played solidly overall, they have forced just one turnover on a dropped handoff against USC. They have yet to record an interception this year, and as Penix has turned it over just three times this season, that first Sun Devil interception might be hard to come by this weekend.





“Takeaways, you gotta get takeaways, and you gotta win the one-on-one balls,” Dillingham said when asked what his biggest key to the game is. “They’re gonna throw one-on-one balls; they’re gonna throw fades, and you got to come out on top of those one-on-one balls. And if you come out on top of those one-on-one balls, they’re gonna play in a third and eight-game when they throw the one-on-one on second and eight.”





Washington is going to be ASU’s biggest test of the season up to this point, but they shocked the Huskies one year ago thanks to a few great plays by the defense and a strong, efficient game by the offense.





“You’re trying to play complementary football,” Dillingham commented. “So you’re trying to say, ‘If this is a good offense, can we limit possessions? Is there a way to limit possessions? Those limiting possessions affect us offensively, slowing it down? Does that affect our rhythm?’





“I think there’s a balance. I think, obviously, you can control the clock that keeps a good offense off the field. But at the end of the day, football is not about the amount of possessions. It’s about points per possession. It’s about efficiency.”