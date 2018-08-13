As the Arizona State football team walked through the halls of the student-athlete facility Monday, there were just a few visitors lurking. The team’s media day came at just about the halfway point of fall camp and Devils Digest was there to ask a few players about preseason practices.



Chase Lucas

It may be tough to find an ASU football player with more confidence about himself and the team than redshirt sophomore cornerback Chase Lucas. In the spring, he said that ASU’s going to be a Top 10 defense in the country this upcoming season. He echoed the same notes Monday.

“We went from the last passing defense in the country and we moved up a couple spots and now we’ve got to be No. 1,” Lucas said. “We have the talent, we have the coaching, we just need to execute.”

In the new 3-3-5 defensive scheme, which was ushered in by new defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, Lucas has more responsibilities. He’s forced to keep in constant contact with the safeties, know where his help is and then ultimately make a play.

The 3-3-5 relies heavily on the secondary. As Lucas put it, if a lineman misses a read or tackle on a run, it may only be a 10-yard gain. If he does the same, it’s a touchdown.

“To me, the most talented player on the field has to be a corner,” Lucas said. “You’ve got to read run, read pass, you got to tackle and you’ve got to cover a person at the same time while you’re going backward.”

But Lucas knows the secondary needs improvement. As he turned on the film from a year ago, he watched as no one ran to the ball and an overall failure to recognize plays. With the new coaching staff that includes Gonzales and head coach Herm Edwards, the Chandler native grins knowing their mistakes are being fixed.

“They’re on us all practice. ‘Yo, you run to the ball,’” Lucas said his coaches yell often. “Even if its 50 yards down the field. It’s good to see improvement and I love to see the defense right now.

“Everybody’s on board.”

Kyle Williams

As the coaching staff received a massive overhaul with the firing of Todd Graham and the hiring of Edwards, two assistants stayed: running backs coach John Simon and wide receivers coach Rob Likens.

Within a few weeks, Likens was promoted to offensive coordinator after then-OC Billy Napier left for Louisiana.

For the wide receivers Likens coached a year ago, they’ve enjoyed the familiarity as everything else was transfigured around them.

“It’s really comforting,” junior wide receiver Kyle Williams said. “Coach Likens is a great dude, a great coach. It’s just nice to have some continuation of what we were doing.”

Williams and fellow junior N’Keal Harry form one of the most potent receiver tandems in the conference. Under Likens a year ago, the pair combined for 148 catches, 1,905 yards, and 15 touchdowns.

With the new coaching staff, ASU’s receiving corps has two voices -- Likens and receivers coach Charlie Fisher -- that can come to them with an expertise about the position and understand the skills and potential of everyone in the wide receivers’ room.

“He just sees what the receiver might be struggling with,” Williams said of Likens. “Being a receivers coach and him coaching us last year, he kind of knows our tendencies already so then he kind of knows how to accommodate our different skills or maybe something we need to work on so he can see those things on film.”

Eno Benjamin

Running backs coach John Simon refers to Eno Benjamin by something that not too many sophomores have ever had the privy of being referred to as a vet.

Benjamin is entering his second year of college football. He’s carried the ball just 23 times. Yet, in a running backs room with room with fellow sophomore Trelon Smith and newcomers Isaiah Floyd, A.J. Carter and Brock Sturges, Benjamin most experienced Sun Devil running back.

“I’ve literally been here one year but I’m literally one of the oldest guys in the room,” he said. “It’s a big step and I think I’m able to take that step and I’m that guy that’s going to be able to teach the young guys.”

A year ago, Benjamin was one of those young guys with seniors Kalen Ballage and Demario Richard teaching him. Just a year removed from that dynamic, Benjamin praises the pair for how they helped his development.

“That was one of the main reasons why I wanted to come here,” Benjamin said of Ballage and Richard. “I didn’t want to play right away because then you’re not learning from someone. They taught me a lot of great things -- No. 1 I thought was patience because I’ve never been in that position before.”

That tip will come in handy for ASU’s quintet of running backs, a group that has played phenomenally throughout camp. Benjamin and Smith have looked steady and comfortable in their limited reps while Floyd, a junior college transfer, has stuck out the most with his speed and elusiveness.

But through the first two weeks of fall camp, “the vet” has lived up to his nickname.

“I was just in their shoes last year so I was giving them advice of just making sure you take everything with a grain of salt and being detailed is something we preach daily, alignment and assignment is something you need to know,” Benjamin said.

“I try to help them daily with that.”

