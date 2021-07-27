ASU picked third in media preseason poll, has 12 players on All-Conf. team

LOS ANGELES - Expectations may be sky high in Tempe ahead of the 2021 season, but the Pac-12 media as a whole doesn't necessarily share this view. Its preseason poll reflected that sentiment as they collectively picked Arizona State to finish third in the South division. The Sun Devils also received six first-place votes. USC, with 27 first-place votes, was picked as the South champion.

This is the third year in a row that ASU is picked in the division's top 3 by the Pac-12 media. It was selected 2nd ahead of the 2020 season, a campaign that was cut short to four games due to COVID-19, and was picked third in 2019, which happened to be the exact position it finished.

In the North division, Oregon received 38 of 40 first-place votes and was also picked to win the Pac-12 championship.

Here are the full poll results for both divisions (first-place votes in parenthesis):

