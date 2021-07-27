ASU picked third in media preseason poll, has 12 players on All-Conf. team
LOS ANGELES - Expectations may be sky high in Tempe ahead of the 2021 season, but the Pac-12 media as a whole doesn't necessarily share this view. Its preseason poll reflected that sentiment as they collectively picked Arizona State to finish third in the South division. The Sun Devils also received six first-place votes. USC, with 27 first-place votes, was picked as the South champion.
This is the third year in a row that ASU is picked in the division's top 3 by the Pac-12 media. It was selected 2nd ahead of the 2020 season, a campaign that was cut short to four games due to COVID-19, and was picked third in 2019, which happened to be the exact position it finished.
In the North division, Oregon received 38 of 40 first-place votes and was also picked to win the Pac-12 championship.
Here are the full poll results for both divisions (first-place votes in parenthesis):
Conversely, the media as a whole was more bullish on Arizona State when it came to its preseason all-conference team selections, placing 12 Sun Devils are on that list. Here are these selections:
First Team Offense
Offensive lineman Dohnovan West
First Team Defense
Defensive lineman Jermayne Lole
Defensive back Chase Lucas
Second Team Offense
Quarterback Jayden Daniels
Running back Rachaad White
Offensive lineman Kellen Diesch
Second Team Defense
Defensive lineman Tyler Johnson
Defensive back Evan Fields
First Team Specialists
Punter Michael Turk
Second Team Specialists
All-purpose D.J. Taylor
Return specialist D.J. Taylor
