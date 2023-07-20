LAS VEGAS - Coming off its worst record in school history, the Pac-12 media collectively isn't anticipating much improvement for the Sun Devils over a 3-9 2022 record. At today's Pac-12 Media Day, the football preseason poll revealed that Arizona State was picked 10th, the same spot that it was selected last year, which was also the spot where they finished last year's campaign.





Arizona State was also the only school that didn't have any representatives on the first or second-team All-Pac-12 preseason selection.





ASU enters the season under first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham, who, along with his staff, completed a massive roster overhaul ever since his hire last November. The Sun Devils will feature approximately 50 newcomers, with more than half of them arriving via the transfer portal.