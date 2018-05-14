"Coach (Preston) Jones was fired up, and both of my offensive line coaches were too. They've just helped me out so much."

Rohme says the recent uptick in his recruiting has his family "proud and excited," and his high school coaching staff, who last sent a prospect to ASU in 2012 , are excited for him as well.

"The Oregon offer was a surprise," said Rohme. "It felt like it came out of nowhere. But the ASU offer is something that I was working towards. I've been in contact with ASU since before the Oregon offer, so they asked me to come down and that's when they pulled the trigger."

Brayden Rohme's Arizona State offer came during an unofficial visit to ASU's campus last Saturday, on the heels of his first Pac-12 offer from Oregon, . It was Rohme's first time getting an up-close look at the Sun Devil campus and new facilities.

The unofficial visit gave Rohme a chance to get to know ASU OL Coach Dave Christensen better, as well as see Arizona State's campus, facilities, and academic options up close.

"I talked with Dave Christensen for most of my visit. He showed me around," said Rohme. "I went all around the school and saw the campus, even met with an academic advisor. I also spent some time talking with graduate assistant Charlie Renfree, who graduated from Brophy and played for Christensen at Wyoming."

Rohme said his favorite part of he visit might have been seeing Arizona State's new locker and weight rooms. "The Facilities are awesome. State of the art. You've got everything you need in one area, you don't need to go anywhere else to do anything."

Rohme doesn't know where he wants to take his academics just yet, but is considering business. What he does know, is that he wants to enroll in a school that is going to prepare him to live his childhood dream of playing on Sundays- and in order to do so, he might have to consider a school other than the one he grew up rooting for.

"I've wanted to play in the NFL ever since I was a little kid. That's always been a goal of mine. I grew up a UCLA fan, but now that I'm in a situation where I have to pick my school, it's different It's a hard decision, for sure."

"I'm looking for the right coaching staff," said Rohme. "But I know that coaching changes can happen. I don't want to go to a school solely for the coaching staff, but I'm not going to commit to a school where I don't have a connection with the coaches."

Brayden Rohme's team came close to defeating Chandler for the 2017 6A state championship, and while recruiting is important to him, he says his main focus is getting the Pumas over he top in his final season."We go in every day trying to get better, in the weight room and practice, (the loss) just made us more hungry to get back out on that field."

In the meantime, Rohme's visit to ASU has given him a lot to consider. "I thought it was an awesome visit. I like the coaching staff. I like the offense that they run. Everything was just perfect."

Cody Cameron recently broke down Rohme's film for ArizonaVarsity.com. You can view his full highlights from his junior season below.