The writing was on the wall back in mid-September. Following a shocking 29-0 home loss to Fresno State, Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham decided to strip away the play-calling duties from ASU Offensive Coordinator and quarterbacks’ coach Beau Baldwin, who was swerving his first year in that capacity with ASU. Ever since then, Baldwin’s future on the Sun Devils staff was in great doubt, and this week, the seemingly inevitable move was made by Dillingham, who decided not to retain Baldwin on staff.





Dillingham, in his first year as ASU's head coach, was calling offensive plays ever since that defeat, as the Sun Devils notched two more victories since then, at home against Washington State and on the road versus UCLA, to match last season’s mark of 3-9.





With multiple injuries that greatly impacted the offense in an adverse way, namely at quarterback and offensive line, Arizona State was forced to play junior running back Cam Skattebo and junior tight end Jalin Conyers (who declared entering the transfer portal today).





At the end of the 2023 campaign, Arizona State ranked 109th (out of 130 teams) in total offense with a 322.2-yard average, as well as 123rd in scoring offense with a 17.8-point average.





Barring any signal callers entering the transfer portal, ASU returns junior Trenton Bourguet, who started eight games for the team, and freshman Jaden Rashada, who started the first two games of the year and did redshirt due to playing in a total of three games. Sophomores Drew Pyne (a Notre Dame transfer) and Jacob Conover (a BYU transfer) also saw playing time, albeit in a more limited number of snaps. Aside from Conover, all other Arizona State quarterbacks suffered various injuries throughout the year that also affected the offense.





Dillingham has already begun this week to interview for Baldwin’s replacement and will hire an individual in mind who will both coach quarterbacks as well as call plays on this side of the ball.