Dont'e Thornton Jr. isn’t the only Arizona State prospect that had to delay a scheduled March 21st visit to the Sun Devils due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, the Top-55 prospect and four-star wide receiver recruit was arguably the highest rated 2021 prospect who was set to check out Tempe this past weekend. The visit may have been rescheduled but that hasn’t dimmed a warm relationship that has already been established between both sides.

Ironically, Thornton’s exposure to the Sun Devils did begin by watching one of Arizona State’s Pac-12 foes, yet it is a program that also marks the former employer of his current ASU recruiting coach and potential future position coach. “I’ve known Coach Prentice Gill from the time he recruited me at Oregon,” Thornton said. “I watched Oregon a lot and by watching them I got to see other Pac-12 schools. That’s how I got to learn a lot about Arizona State. He told me that if I came there, I would be an immediate impact on the team. I talked to coach Herm who also told me the same things, and I know that if I put in the work on the field if I go there, I will get the ball. Coach Prentice and I have known each other for a while, and I like his personality because we can talk about way more than just recruiting or sports. We have a really good relationship. “He told me that they really don’t have a lot of tall receivers on the team and they have an offense that throws the ball a lot. They also have a good quarterback that will get you the ball a lot, so those are some of the (ASU) attractions to me. Another main thing I like about them is the location. I don’t like the cold, so I also like that the school has warm weather, and it’s a big city that has an NFL team in it. There is a lot to do around the campus and you won't get bored there.” As a junior for the Gaels the wide receiver who played in 11 games made the most of his 38 receptions converting over 42 percent of them for 16 touchdowns and posting 1,021 receiving yards averaging just under 27 yards a catch.