It may have snuck up on some Sun Devil fans, but conference play has arrived for Arizona State men’s basketball. As usual, a top-heavy Pac-12 field awaits the Sun Devils (6-1), who have shown early on in the season that they don’t plan to be a doormat for the conference’s elite. First up, is a date in Boulder with Colorado on Thursday night.





The 2022-23 season isn’t even a month old, but the Colorado men’s basketball team has already experienced a season’s worth of highs and lows. The Buffaloes (4-3) host Arizona State following a volatile non-conference opening slate. Colorado lost to Grambling State, then beat No. 13 Tennessee by 12 points. They followed up that eye-opening win with another dud, falling to Umass 66-63 on November 17. Their next contest saw them with another top 25 victory, a 28-point rout of no.24 Texas A&M, only to fall to Boise State a few days later.





As is the case with the vast majority of teams as the calendar turns to December, Colorado is still looking to find its identity. Last season, the Buffs enjoyed a 21-12 campaign that included a Pac-12 tournament victory over Oregon and a berth in the NIT. Had it found a way to win a game or two more in Las Vegas, Colorado likely would have been NCAA tournament bound for the second straight year.





They are led in nearly every noteworthy offensive category by guard KJ Simpson, who is averaging 17.1 points in just over 28 minutes of action through the season’s first seven games. He’s not just a scorer, either. Simpson is averaging 3.7 assists and is just as good a facilitator as he is at putting the ball in the hoop.





Guard J’Vonne Hadley and forward Tristan Da Silva have both enjoyed productive Novembers as well. Hadley is a force on the boards, especially for a guard. He’s gobbled up eight rebounds per game and should give Colorado an advantage in terms of length at the guard position. He’s also active on the defensive end, logging multiple blocks and steals in four games thus far. Look for Sun Devil guards Frankie Collins, DJ Horne, and Austin Nunez to stay away from Hadley as primary ball handlers.





Da Silva’s 12 points per game are second-most, only behind Simpson. He’s a weapon from deep, although he’s only firing the three-ball at a 35% clip this season. He can get red hot at the drop of a hat. Da Silva will likely get a steady diet of Des Cambridge and Warren Washington as he moves between the paint and perimeter on the offensive end.





Buffs Center Lawson Lovering is the only “5” who has registered significant minutes for Colorado so far. He’s served as a rim protector, for the most part, averaging just about a block and a half in November. He’s not much of an offensive threat, so ASU’s interior defense should look to switch quickly and help on driving guards whenever possible.





ASU enters this matchup riding high as winners of six of their first seven games. The Sun Devils picked up a signature win in the championship game of the Legends Classic, torching No. 20 Michigan from wire to wire in a 25-point win to claim the Legends Classic tournament trophy. Contributions have come from up and down the lineup for ASU. Hurley mentioned after a recent game that the chemistry and atmosphere this team brings could take it to special heights.





Although the hot start is the catalyst for optimism surrounding the program, there has certainly been a season’s worth of personnel drama unfolding during the last 48 hours. Forward Marcus Bagley, who missed almost all of last season with a knee injury, was sidelined with what was thought to be a hip issue after taking a hard fall during the second game of the season nearly three weeks ago. Bagley missed the road trip that featured ASU’s only loss at Texas Southern and its two Legends classic victories for disciplinary rather than health-related reasons. Even after being declared fully healthy, he didn’t play in either of the past two home victories for ASU.





He took to Twitter to offer a half-hearted apology for an apparent verbal altercation he had with Bobby Hurley.