As the son of former Arizona State linebacker Solomon Bates, Colorado Springs lineman Alijah Bates already knew quite a bit about his father’s alma mater. Yet, his affinity to the program has been based more on his own experiences with the coaches in Tempe and a recent unofficial visit to the school that preceded a scholarship offer.

“Arizona State has been recruiting me for a couple of months,” Bates said. “Coach Christensen and coach Nua are recruiting me. They are really cool, honest coaches that always look out for their players. I took my unofficial visit last week and what stood to me is them saying that I had a good opportunity to play there because of my size. They talked about my highlight film and said that they liked my motor and how involved I am in each play. I play fast and up-tempo, and I always work on my technique.

“They see me playing offensive tackle and that’s where they would start me out, but said it was possible for me to play defensive line. I honestly don’t have a preference and enjoy playing both ways. The other schools recruiting me mostly see me on offense.”

Bates, who plays for Doherty High School, said that his father has been pushing him “a little bit” to follow in his footsteps, but ultimately wants his son to follow the path he sees best for him.

“He told me that Arizona State has a great college atmosphere,” Bates commented. “He came with me on the visit and I really liked the weight room and the stadium. They treated me very well like they knew me for a long time. I really liked their academics. I want to major in Biology and they showed me the research buildings there and that was cool.

“I had a nice talk with coach Herm Edwards and he told me that I reminded him with my size of a lineman who plays now in the NFL who just got signed to a big contract (Taylor Lewan), so that was cool.”