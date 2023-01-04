On Wednesday afternoon, Arizona State placekicker Carter Brown announced that he will enter the transfer portal. Brown, who was a true freshman in 2022, did start all 12 games for the Sun Devils.

Last season, Brown converted 11 of his 14 field goal attempts, with his longest conversion traveling 53 yards. He was also perfect in all of his 33 extra-point attempts. Brown was named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week following his first college game, a 40-3 win over Northern Arizona. In that contest, he was flawless, making all four of his field goal attempts, including two from 44-yards out. He was also the only conference kicker to post four field goals during the week.





The Sun Devils are naturally going to be in the market right now to try and add a kicker before the current portal session end on January 19 in order for a new placekicker to be in Tempe in time for Arizona State's mid-March spring practice.





ASU may not have to look too far for Brown's replacement. Redshirt freshman and walk-on Jace Feely, son of former NFL kicker Jay Feely, who was engaged in a heated starting role battle with Brown in fall camp, may exit the portal and return to ASU, according to an individual close to that situation. The redshirt freshman did register four kickoffs and an extra point attempt in 2022.