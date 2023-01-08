No one would claim that the University of Washington has been a juggernaut among the Pac-12 basketball programs in recent years. Yet if you surveyed all of the league’s head coaches, it’s also a team with a near consensus of not wanting to face them, particularly their trademark Syracuse matchup zone defense. Therefore, it was no surprise to see Arizona State struggle against that scheme in the first half, but effective halftime adjustments allowed the host to display one of the best halves of basketball all season long, to cruise to a comfortable 73-65 victory and matching their best start to conference play in 15 years.





“Our defense again came through,” said ASU coach Bobby Hurley, “our offense wasn’t great in the first half, we missed a lot of shots where we could take some time adjusting to their style of defense, and it wasn’t only missed 3’s, it was shots in the paint we struggled to make.





“We’re transitioning from Guard U to Lob U; that’s what it looked like in the second half, the showcase of athleticism. It wasn’t only in the open court; I think Jamiya (Neal) had a couple against their zone where we were able to get Devan (Cambridge) a cut on the back line. I know there were a lot of assisted baskets, and we’re always pleased to see that. So, it was a good win, and I’m very happy about it.”





Arizona State (13-3, 4-1 Pac-12) struggled in the first 20 minutes, shooting only 27.8 percent from the floor and allowing their struggles on that end of the court to affect them on defense as Washington (9-8, 1-5) jumped to an 11-5 lead with 12:09 left in the half. Forward Jamiya Neal came blazing out of the gates and off the bench to score seven straight points as part of the Sun Devils’ 11-0 run to lead 16-11 with 6:23 left. The Huskies proceeded to score 15 points the rest of the half to keep the hosts' halftime edge from expanding, and both teams went down to the locker room with Arizona State holding a precious 28-26 advantage.





In the first six and half minutes of the second half, Washington scored just three field goals and saw ASU jump to a 12-point lead 44-32 thanks to an outburst by guard Devan Cambridge, who scored six points in that span and 16 overall in the second half, as well as two three-pointesr by guard DJ Horne who scores 9 of his points all shots beyond eh arc in the last 20 minutes. A 12-2 run late in the game, featuring an array of dunks by Cambridge (who self-reported seven dunks for the afternoon) electrified the 7,020 in attendance at Desert Financial Arena and completed the first two-game sweep of the season for ASU.





Cambridge led all players with 18 points; Neal recorded his first career double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, both individual career highs as well. Horne had 12 points and was 4-9 from three-point range. Warren Washington flirted with a double-double of his own tallying 7 points and 11 rebounds and recording three of the team’s eight blocks. The Sun Devils were extremely effective on offense, having 23 assists on 29 made field goals, with Desmond Cambridge registering a team-high seven assists and scoring six points, making him the tenth active player in the NCAA to reach the 2,000-point plateau.





Arizona State will travel to the state of Oregon for its first two-game conference away series of the season and will face the University of Oregon Thursday evening.