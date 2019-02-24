Maybe there were Senior Day jitters — who knows — but it took a good 20 minutes for reality to set in.





Arizona State needed to beat California Sunday afternoon, and probably should have done so pretty handily. It took far too long for comfort — kind of like it always does with this team — but after finally taking control with an explosive run to start the second half, the Sun Devils ended up doing just that.





Sunday at Wells Fargo Arena, in its final home game of the season, ASU waited until things got hairy, but eventually picked up a necessary win over the worst team in the Pac-12, defeating the Golden Bears by a final score of 69-59 and sending seniors Zylan Cheatham and De’Quon Lake out of their home careers on a high note.





“It was not a good sight, seeing that first half,” Remy Martin said. “We had a history of doing those things… We couldn’t let that happen. We just did whatever we could.”





For starters, you really have to understand the gravity of Cal’s struggles this season to know how concerning that first half was.





The Golden Bears (5-22, 0-14 Pac-12) aren’t just the worst team in the Pac-12, having entered Sunday’s game with a conference record of 0-13. They’re the worst in any Power 5 conference, according to the NET, more than 100 spots behind the next-worst power league team at No. 279.





KenPom agrees. Pomeroy’s metrics have Cal at No. 289 and a dismal No. 337 in adjusted defense — there are 353 teams in Division I basketball.





Cal’s also the second-worst team on ASU’s entire schedule. Think about all those teams ASU (19-8, 10-5 Pac-12) blew out in November and December. The Golden Bears are better than one of them, and that’s McNeese State.





So, you can imagine, when ASU trailed by six at halftime, things probably weren’t too pretty in the locker room.





“Yeah, very motivating words that (Hurley) was using,” Martin said. “He was coach Hurley. He let us know, and we took it with good intentions.”





“I said what needed to be said,” Hurley said. “You could ask the guys what they thought of it, whether it was good for them. It wasn’t great for me, for my health.”





Can you blame him?





In the first frame, the Sun Devils shot 21 percent from three. Okay, that’s not that abnormal for this team.





But they made just seven field goals — seven field goals, out of 27 attempts, against Cal, a team that entered the weekend as the single-worst field-goal percentage defense in Divisio I basketball.





Even despite dismal numbers, a 34-28 halftime deficit left Wells Fargo Arena feeling pretty somber at the break. The mood was pretty angry, too, after a controversial call within the final five seconds of the half for the second time in as many contests gave Cal the chance to earn its biggest lead to that point at the free-throw line.





That lead also just happened to be Cal’s first halftime road lead of the season.





“It wasn’t that long for him to get his message across,” Martin said. “He just gave us a minute or two of what he thought, and we got out early, got warmed up earlier, and that was it. It wasn’t long at all.”





But, if you remember, ASU was down by two at the midway point when it visited Cal back on Jan. 9. The Sun Devils turned.





Deja Vu? Yeah, maybe just a little bit.





ASU opened Sunday’s second half by connecting on each of their first nine field goal attempts — again, after having made just seven total in the first period. An 18-5 run over the course of six-and-a-half minutes helped the Sun Devils open up a 46-39 advantage, the game’s largest by that point in time.





“I just thought our approach was better, our aggression was better without fouling,” Hurley said. “There were a lot of things that went against us at the end of the first half that were a little unfortunate… and we overcame that.”





The Sun Devils stayed hot, eventually pushing their run to 28-10 and taking a 56-44 lead with just under nine minutes left back-to-back Rob Edwards triples.





“Honestly, throughout the whole game, we knew were going to make a run, we knew we were going to bust it,” Martin said. “You know, it was just at that time in the second half, once we got into a roll, we knew we could take this game further.”





Edwards was stellar again, by the way. He dropped 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting, and his outing was only bested by that of Luguentz Dort, who contributed 22 points and six rebounds while shooting 6-of-11 from the field.





“I thought it was a great response in the second half,” Hurley said. “The guys really performed, at both ends of the floor, Rob had an outstanding spurt on offense that gave us separation in the game.”





Maybe ASU wouldn’t have admitted it, but by that point, the game felt like it was finally where it should be, and it felt out of reach.





In one sense, you can only imagine what the final score could’ve looked like if those 12 minutes of stellar play had been extended over 40, but on the flip side, with the way the first half went, this could have been another iteration of Washington State.





But it wasn’t. And if you’re a fan of this ineffable basketball team, you’re thanking your lucky stars that it wasn’t, even though a 10-point win over a team with five wins all season may not be the crushing blowout you had hoped for.





“At this time of year, you have to find a way through a game that may not be your best game,” Hurley said. “And that’s what we discovered tonight.”





“At the end of the day, we’ve got to smile,” Martin added. “We won.”



