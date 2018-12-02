Following a 7-5 regular season mark and a 5-4 record in Pac-12 play, the Sun Devils are headed for Las Vegas for a postseason matchup with Mountain West Conference champions Fresno State (11-2, 7-1 Mountain West). The bowl game will be played on Saturday, December 15th at Sam Boyd Stadium and kick off at 12:30 pm PT (1:30 Arizona time) and will air on ABC.



The Bulldogs are coached by former Cal head coach Jeff Tedford, who has mastered a quick and impressive turnaround for the program. The Bulldogs were 1-11 in 2016 and in Tedford’s two-year tenure Fresno State has posted a 10-4 record in 2017 and bettered that mark this year.

The offense is led by senior quarterback Marcus McMaryion a graduate transfer from Oregon State, who completed 69.8 percent of his passes for 3,453 yards, 25 touchdowns, and three interceptions, averaging 265.52 yards a game.

McMaryion’s primary aerial target is senior wide receiver Keesean Johnson who through 13 games posted 1,307 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging just over 100 yards a game. Another notable contributor here is junior tight end Jared Rice who had 624 yards and three touchdowns this year.

Its rushing game is headed by sophomore Ronnie Rivers who registered 531 yards, eight touchdowns and fellow sophomore Jordan Mims who tallied 436 yards and six touchdowns.

Fresno State ranks 25th nationally (sixth in the conference) in passing offense, 26th in scoring offense (third) and 96th in rushing offense (ninth). The Bulldogs are extremely effective in the red zone offense ranked 23rd (second) scoring 39 touchdowns and ten field goals on 55 trips.

As explosive as the Bulldogs offense has been, they are hardly a one-dimensional team.

Fresno State's defense is just as significant of a factor their success, as their scoring defense mark of 13.7 points is second nationally and tops in the Mountain West, while their total defense mark of 323.8 yards is also a league-best and good for 17th among FBS teams. The Bulldogs are sixth nationally in turnover margin (another conference best).

ASU’s bowl opponent is also a very disciplined squad, ranked virtually in the Top-50 in every fewest penalties category.

The Sun Devils are 3-0 all-time in their series versus Fresno State, but those three meeting took place between 1931-41. Both teams are set to meet again in Tempe in 2023.

ASU’s lone appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl came in December 22nd, 2011, a 56-24 loss to Boise State, a contest that marked the last game coached by Dennis Erickson.

This bowl appearance will be the school’s sixth such contest this decade. The Sun Devils hold a 2-4 record in bowl games this decade with their last win coming over Duke in the 2014 Sun Bowl.



