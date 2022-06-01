ASU guard prospects thrive during spring AAU scene

Ball has bolstered his stock on the EYBL circuit this spring, making a quick hit impact during Session 1 in Orlando, Fla. Carving his way to the rim, finishing in the open court in extravagant fashion, and boasting a fluid deep jumper, Ball averaged 20 points (54 percent FG) and six boards during EYBL Session 1.

Ball, who holds an offer from Arizona State, averaged 17 points and six boards during the first two games of the event. The 6-foot-3 left-handed guard, who possesses a 6-foot-10 wingspan, opened eyes with his explosive vertical leaping ability and thunderous above the rim game.

During the EYBL Session III in Louisville, Ky., Class of 2023 Team Melo and St. James (VA) guard Solomon Ball continued to register his presence as one of the country's fastest rising recruits.

“With Team Melo, I’m able to play my game and impact all parts of the game,” said Ball, who also has offers from Miami, DePaul, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, George Mason, and others. “I’m able to use my athleticism and crash the glass at will, and I have the green light to shoot, and my coaches trust me with the ball in my hands.”

Aden Holloway, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound point guard at nationally reputable La Lumiere (Ind.), is another high profile point guard and Arizona State target who has thrived on the EYBL circuit this spring. A high level playmaker who sees the floor well and brings an adeptness for picking his spots offensively, Holloway holds additional offers from Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Notre Dame, Creighton, Syracuse, and a barrage of others.Holloway is a quick, surgically crafty guard with a knack for finishing through contact. The Class of 2023 point guard is a consistent scorer off the dribble, scoring via the stepback jumper and knifing his way to the rim throughout.

ASU has also tapped into the local market with the recruitment of Adam Njie, who played at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix this past season. A 6-foot-3 Class of 2024 combination guard, Njie has upped his stock significantly since moving up to the 17s group with the Riverside Hawks (NY). He’s averaging 24 points for the program this spring. ASU and Illinois have both recently offered Njie, who is from New York City originally.