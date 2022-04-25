ASU guard Jay Heath enters the transfer portal

Averaging 10.6 points per game, Heath was the team’s second leading scorer and was a deft scorer at that, shooting 42.3 from the field and pacing his squad with 43 percent from three-point range. He missed the first two games due to COVID and scored just 18 points in first three games back. Nonetheless, he went on to score in double-digits in 17 of the final 25 games. Heath shot .542 (39-of-72) from the field in the last nine games, a stretch where ASU went 6-2.





On the surface, this is a personnel loss at this role is, one that the Sun Devils should be able to absorb since their leading scorer (12.5 ppg), junior guard DJ Horne does return along with another upperclassman senior guard Luther Muhammad (5.2 ppg). Their most notable transfer portal addition is Nevada transfer guard and grad transfer Desmond Cambridge who averaged 16.2 ppg, and ASU also welcomes incoming freshman point guard and Top-55 prospect guard Austin Nunez.





ASU will now have two scholarship spots to fill this year, and they are now expected to fill one of those spots with a point guard from the transfer portal.