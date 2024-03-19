One day after the transfer portal opened, the Sun Devils lost one of its starters. 6-6 guard Jamiya Neal, who started in 31 of the team's 32 games this past season, announced via social media that he's leaving the team.

Neal averaged 11 points and 5.4 assists during the 2023-24 season and was fourth on the team in scoring and one of four Sun Devils to average double-digit points. The guard recorded a 41.5 shooting percentage from the field as well as a 27.5 percentage from the three-point range.





His carrer-high in scoring came against Oregon State when he tallied 21 points. The guard paced his team in minutes per game with 32.8, and was third in team blocks with 12.





In the home stretch of the 2022-23 campaign, Neal was ASU's best bench player, averaging 8.2 points over the last eight games of the season. He posted a then-career-high 16 points in his first-ever NCAA Tournament game against Nevada. In January of last year, he registered his first career double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds in a game against Washington.





Neal played locally at Phoenix Hillcrest Prep. As a freshman at ASU, he played in 30 games and averaged 14 minutes during the 2021-22 season.





While he did last spring enter and exit the transfer portal, he is expected to transfer to another team this time around. Arizona State finished with a 14-18 mark, which is head coach Bobby Hurley's worst season in Tempe. Hurley and his staff lost another double-digit scorer, Jose Perez, who exhausted his legibility but also left the team with one game left in the regular season, and will now work to keep its two other double-digit scorers and starters in seniors Frankie Collins and Adam Miller.