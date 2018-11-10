



Herm Edwards readily admitted it. Arizona State had no answer for UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson.

By the time the fourth quarter of Saturday’s contest rolled around, Wilson already had nine catches for 140 yards.

“Everytime I’d turn around, it was (Wilson),” Edwards said.

At that point, Edwards’ main focus wasn’t on stopping Wilson, or any facet of UCLA’s offense, really. Fresh off his 33-yard touchdown reception that capped a nine-play, 79-yard drive and pulled the Bruins within three early in the final frame, that didn’t seem like an option.

Don’t worry about trying to stop him. Just don’t give him the chance to beat you.

“We just felt that we needed to possess the ball,” Edwards said. “Can we possess the ball and not allow that offense the ball?’”

Arizona State’s next move was a 15-play, 80-yard drive that featured just one pass play and spanned eight minutes. That’s the longest drive, timewise, of the Sun Devils’ 2018 season.

That’s what ASU’s been trying to do all year. Edwards preaches it time and time again; play against the clock late in contests, shrink the game, minimize possessions, control the clock with a steady ground attack.

“I didn’t even know how long the drive was until I looked up after we scored, but that was our mindset that drive,” junior center Cohl Cabral said. “It doesn’t matter how long the drive was, just drive. Keep going, keep our offense on the field. Just take the ball out of their hands.”

And in a game where, yes, the Sun Devils looked sloppy, and struggled to pull away from a 2-8 opponent, that clock-draining drive made up for all of it, all but sealing a 31-28 victory on Senior Day to clinch bowl eligibility.

“The last drive was fantastic,” Edwards said. “To go on a long drive like that, because they were hot. Their offense was rolling.”

The beauty of that drive, beyond the fact that ASU (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) never really had to pass the ball other than one key 27-yard strike to Kyle Williams, was that the Sun Devils utilized both of, arguably, their best runners. Eno Benjamin had 38 of his 182 total yards on that possession, while Wilkins chipped in another 30, albeit 15 were erased by a penalty.

And they never got behind the chains, aside from the penalty. ASU averaged just shy of five yards on first down and nearly 10 on second downs, and its longest third down situation on that drive was a third-and-2.

ASU ran less than two plays per minute during that time, draining the clock all the way down to less than four minutes to go.

It helped the Sun Devils’ cause even further that Eno Benjamin’s seven-yard run to the goal line was called down at the one-yard-line. In the moment, ASU fans weren’t pleased, thinking he should’ve been given the score. Granted, it was a close call.

Meanwhile, though, another 30-plus seconds ticked away before Wilkins scampered in to increase his team’s lead to 10.

“Just drive the football down the field,” Wilkins said. “Just stayed the course. No matter what the play was, I mean, they knew what we were gonna run, we knew what they were gonna run. It’s just all about who wants it more.”

In the game’s final four minutes, though, UCLA had life; the Bruins took two minutes to get back within three points on another Caleb Wilson touchdown reception and had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead in the final minute before imploding offensively.

With that in mind, an argument can be made that ASU’s eight-minute drive basically put the game away — or at least out of reach — and, as a result, locked up its bowl eligibility.

“There at the end, that was big to eat up all that clock,” offensive coordinator Rob Likens said.

So, that’s the good news. The Sun Devils hit the six-win barometer and will play a postseason game. They’ll get the extra practices, they’ll have one final game as a team, they’ll potentially get to travel together, the whole nine.

“These guys got themselves eligible for a bowl,” Edwards said. “That’s always important I think, especially for coaches, because you get to practice. We need a lot of practice, we’re trying to develop young players.”

The equally good — if not better — news is that they still control their destiny for the Pac-12 South. With two games left against Oregon and Arizona, two wins — or even one, if the right dominos fall — will book ASU a trip to Santa Clara for the first time since 2013.

“I think you can see it’s the look in our eyes right now, and we damn sure wanted it,” Wilkins said. “We want it. We got two left. It’s time to move one, enjoy this one. It’s time to take care of business next week.”

The bad news, though, is that ASU really didn’t look like the kind of team that outclassed Utah a week ago, nor did it look like the version of itself that would, in theory, beat Oregon on the road next week to keep its conference title hopes firmly intact.

Yes, the Sun Devils won their third-straight game, and the way they got the job done when it counted was impressive. But as a full sample size, ASU’s performance Saturday was somewhat lackluster — as you’d expect a three-point win over the 2-8 Bruins to be — especially when the Ducks just defeated UCLA by 21 a week ago.

After the game, Herm Edwards said he had expected a one-score game. Maybe it wasn’t encouraging from an outsider’s perspective, but he had a feeling it would be “that type of game,” and he was right.

And at the end of the day, his team got the job done, and it has plenty of momentum, and confidence, heading into the games that will likely define its 2018 season.

“Week-by-week-by-week,” Wilkins said. “We know what’s at the end. We would be foolish if we didn’t think about it, but we have a tough game next week that we have to take care of. We all know what comes after that so business each week.”

