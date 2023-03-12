The 2023 season is still less than a month old, but Willie Bloomquist has been adamant about eliminating a bad habit that can plague a good team if it becomes ingrained in its identity.





“Are we going to score three runs and then pull the parachute and just coast?” He said rhetorically. All too often this year, ASU has done just that. They’ve gotten a lead and then become far too comfortable.





That wasn’t the case on Sunday. ASU did score three times in the first inning, but they didn’t stop there. The Sun Devils collected 20 hits and scored 17 runs on their way to completing the series sweep over UC Davis with a 17-4 victory.





After coming into the series on a five-game skid, ASU now has a chance to roll into Pac-12 play on a four-game heater. “We talked about it yesterday, just our expectations. It has to be a mentality to finish the job and play all 27 outs. Today was better.”





This series and the opponent provided a much-needed breath of fresh air for a team that was in danger of slipping into a similar fate it suffered in 2022. Winning the should-win games is vital, and it seems as though Willie Bloomquist has made strides in executing those as such. He’s not afraid to make changes early, as he did with his pitching staff for the series finale.





Jonah Giblin got the start on the mound for ASU in place of Timmy Manning, and he made the most of it. Giblin turned in five shutout innings in just 62 pitches. He struck out three Aggies and didn’t issue a single free base. Bloomquist has harped on the importance of starting pitchers establishing the strike zone with multiple pitches. Last Sunday, Manning didn’t give ASU a chance to win with his first-inning performance. Today’s opponent is obviously lesser than UC Irvine, but Giblin’s results were night and day.





“It was definitely a great opportunity to show what I have and show what I can do as a starter,” Giblin said. “If you take advantage of those, good things will happen.”





Giblin, a junior college transfer by way of Phoenix college, had been appearing in long relief roles for the first month of the season. He’s a starter by trade and has shown at multiple levels that he can be effective through the order numerous times. He’s not set on the starting role; however, as long as Giblin is on the mound in some way, he feels as though he can help the team win. “It doesn’t really matter to me too much. I just need to get in the game.”





Bloomquist discussed Giblin’s recruitment and how his junior college experience allows him to succeed at the Division I level. After bouncing back from his original destination of Oregon State, Giblin re-learned how to compete and execute while at Phoenix College.





“I talked to a guy I trust over there (at Phoenix College)” Bloomquist explained. “He told me he’s got a really good chance of being good if he buys in. When I talked to Jonah, we told him how it was going to be here, and he’s come in and taken full advantage.”





It was easy for Giblin to sit back and relax on the mound, given the plethora of run support he received, especially a six-run second inning that saw ASU send ten batters to the plate over the course of 33 minutes.





First, Luke Hill’s second double of the game plated Wyatt Crenshaw and Trey Newman. Then, he and Ryan Campos both scored on a single with the help of a UC Davis throwing error. At this point, the game was out of hand.





Power highlights came from the power surging bat of Ryan Campos and (finally) from that of Nu’u Contrades. Contrades’s first collegiate bomb was no cheapie, either. He blasted a 430-foot two-run shot to left center. He’s the 10th different Sun Devil to leave the yard this season.





“It was kind of a relief,” Contrades admitted. “I’ve been working on timing. That was a little off at the start of the season. Just working on getting my foot down. My teammates have helped me keep my confidence up and to keep going.”





Campos’s homer came later when the game was already decided. It was his fourth of the year, a towering blast just to the right of center that left no doubt as soon as it left his bat. He’s already doubled up last year’s total of just two. His bat and ball skills are always there, but the added consistency in the power game can vault him to premiere player in the conference and formidable 2024 draft prospect.





Game Notes:





ASU’s Pac-12 schedule begins next weekend at Utah, where the conditions are not forecasted to be exactly balmy. Temperatures won’t get higher than 40, and consistent snowfall is expected. When asked if there is a contingency plan for the possibility of getting snowed out, Bloomquist said that is up to the conference.





“It’s kind of mind boggling to me that we’re going up there early when we have the weather we have here early in the season. It is what it is; we’ll have to deal with it. We’ll put our snow gloves on and play. They have to play in the same weather we do.”





Nick McLain’s Arizona State debut isn’t too far away. After injuring his hamate bone in the week leading up to the season opener, he’s planning on beginning baseball activity later this week and, if all goes to plan, could debut as early as the Friday night series opener against Arizona.





“That would be ideal if he could make that series. I’m not counting on it, but I’m hopeful.” If not that week, McLain would be ready for a road series at Cal the following weekend.





Luke Hill has graduated from a freshman enjoying a hot start to a bona fide college hitter. “He’s a stud,” Luke Keaschall said of his middle infield mate, whom he took under his wing in the fall. “I won’t take credit for anything he’s doing right now; he just hits.”





ASU’s final non-conference game prior to Pac-12 play is on Tuesday when they host Utah Tech at 6:30.