Here are a handful of takeaways from Friday night's action and the spring as a whole:

Friday night at the Sun Devil Soccer Stadium in Tempe, Arizona State hosted its annual spring football game to wrap up practices for the 2018 spring session. In terms of the action on the field, it wasn’t much different than other spring practices, but the atmosphere was definitely more lively with a full grandstand of fans.

1. Arguably the biggest standout from Friday night was sophomore running back Trelon Smith, who has spent the last week or so taking first-team snaps with Eno Benjamin on the sidelines. Smith missed a couple of spring practices but has had an outstanding week with the first team to close out camp.

On Friday in particular, Smith showcased his abilities both in the passing game and the ground game. He was used a handful of times on wheel routes and screens out of the backfield and made several impressive moves in space. He capped off one drive with a touchdown run from about six yards out, on which he broke at least two tackles.

If this spring is any indicator, Smith has the chance to take major strides this year with an expanded role.

“Trelon is a competitor, he just likes to play ball, he likes to have the ball in his hands,” said running backs coach John Simon, who was filling in at offensive coordinator for Rob Likens. “We’ve got to continue to find ways to get the ball in his hands since he finds ways to make plays when he has it.”

2. The offense was, at times, pretty sloppy. Redshirt senior quarterback Manny Wilkins threw an interception to Malik Lawal two plays into the first scrimmage period, and soon after threw an incomplete pass. A couple of balls were fumbled, and at one point Dillon Sterling-Cole threw a tipped pick-six to redshirt freshman linebacker Loren Mondy.

Perhaps it was just the unusual degree of wind blowing through Sun Devil Soccer/Lacrosse Stadium, but there were several times where the offense wasn’t firing on all cylinders.

“You were out here, obviously the wind was definitely a factor,” Simon said. “We had some of the fans calling in plays, we can’t predict what’s going to be called in different situations, so it’s just guys just having to try to make the best of a situation.”

When the passing game was at its best, however, N’Keal Harry, Kyle Williams and Frank Darby, in particular, stood out at the receiver position. Williams, Darby and Trevor Russell catch the three touchdown passes during the scrimmage.

3. Despite a rocky start, Wilkins recovered to make some nice plays later in the night, including a strike over the middle to Kyle Williams from about 25 yards out. He also connected with Harry for a solid gain and looked good under pressure in the pocket on a few occasions.

Simon said the main emphasis for Wilkins this spring was to grow into an even greater leadership role than he has previously held, and Simon said he’s personally seen that development unfolds over the past several weeks.

“Manny’s grown up tremendously,” he said. “The biggest focus for Manny was for him to grow up as a leader, and to see him as a leader, and he’s rising to that expectation and exceeding that expectation. We’re excited about him as our leader going forward.”

4. The battle for the second-string quarterback behind Manny Wilkins has picked up a bit of steam in recent weeks, with Dillon Sterling-Cole splitting some second-team snaps with redshirt junior Blake Barnett.

On Friday, Barnett was probably the cleaner of the two — both he and Sterling-Cole had their fair share of errant passes in the wind — but both looked good at different times. Sterling-Cole connected with Darby for a long touchdown after rolling out of the pocket.

“That battle will continue to go through two-a-days, through the fall camp,” Simon said. “I’m sure once we get to that point, we’ll know exactly who it is.”

Redshirt freshman Kevin Brown also got an opportunity to play a couple of snaps, which he hasn’t done much at all during practices this spring. He was pretty inconsistent, but Simon acknowledged that tonight was used as an opportunity to give those kinds of brief chances to younger guys who have gotten less experience throughout the spring.

“We just wanted to get him out here and get him a feel for it, showcase him a bit,” Simon said. “He’s a young guy, so we’ve been focusing on those other two guys in the quarterback battle, but we’ll see what happens with him.”

5. The offensive line has had to shift a little bit with the medical retirement of Marshall Nathe, who had been in the role of second-team center. He’s since been replaced by sophomore Corey Stephens at that spot; Stephens had trouble with a handful of snaps Friday night.

Redshirt junior Zach Robertson, who spent the last few weeks at second-team left tackle after missing the first few practices, split snaps with the Tyson Rising on the first team line for the first time this spring.

“It’s the spring game, we don’t really evaluate the offensive line based on the spring game, we evaluate them on the body of work throughout spring,” he said. “We thought they did a good job. We’ve got some things that we’ve got to improve at all positions but for the most part, they’ve been good.”

All in all, John Simon seemed pretty optimistic in terms of the way the offense capped off its spring session. He pegged Smith, Sterling-Cole, Barnett and Frank Darby as a handful of players who had particularly strong finishes to spring ball.